The current Formula 1 engines are not popular with today’s GP stars, so most drivers are responding positively to the prospect of competing in the premier class again in future with V8-powered GP cars. It remains unclear whether and when the change to the power unit concept will take place; an announcement that Formula 1 would return to 2.1-litre turbo V8 engines from 2030 has been withdrawn by the FIA.

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Nevertheless, the potential change to the engine concept is a talking point in the Las Vegas paddock, and naturally, former champion Fernando Alonso was asked about it. The two-time world champion, who had been considering retirement this year but ultimately confirmed the extension of his Aston Martin contract until 2027, is certain: he will not be around to witness the return to V8 engines as a regular driver.

“I won’t be around by then; that’s 100 per cent certain,” said the 32-time Grand Prix winner, dismissing the idea. “Of course, I’ve surprised myself in the past, but that won’t happen in this regard. When I say goodbye, I’ll do so because the time has come to try something new. That’s still a long way off, but I think I’ll have had enough by then.”

Alonso nevertheless welcomes a V8 comeback. “It’s frustrating that we didn’t use V8 engines back in 2014,” the Asturian lamented. “From 2014 to 2030 or 2031, that’s 16 or 17 years during which we haven’t had pure racing,” he calculated.

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