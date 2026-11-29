A setback for Haas rookie Rafael Câmara! The Brazilian has been handed a three-place grid penalty by the F1 stewards for the Qatar Grand Prix. During qualifying, Câmara had got in the way of his compatriot Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) whilst the latter was on a flying lap.

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The ruling states: “As Car 5 (Bortoleto, ed.) approached Turn 16, Car 51 (Câmara, ed.) was on the racing line whilst on a formation lap. Telemetry data from Car 5 showed that, as a result, the driver of Car 5 lost control of the rear of the car whilst entering Turn 16 and was also unable to accelerate as much, leading to a lower speed after exiting Turn 16. The race stewards have determined that this constitutes a clear case of unnecessary obstruction and have imposed the standard penalty.’ A rookie error – but the race stewards show no leniency.

Câmara penalised – Nico Hülkenberg and the Audi F1 team benefit

Although Bortoleto had been held up, he had managed to qualify ahead of Câmara even without a penalty. The Audi driver will start from 13th on the grid for the Qatar Grand Prix.

Câmara had secured 15th on the grid. He has now lost that position and drops down to 18th. For the other drivers, this means: Nico Hülkenberg (Audi) moves up from 16th to 15th on the grid, Carlos Sainz from 17th to 16th and Alex Albon (both Williams) from 18th to 17th. Câmara is now 18th, ahead of former champion Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin).

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