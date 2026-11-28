Manuel Gonzalez is familiar with this situation: for a long time, he has been regarded as the favourite for the Moto2 World Championship title, yet ahead of the final race, everything hangs in the balance. Last year, the Spaniard dropped a lot of points in the final third of the season and was ultimately beaten by Diogo Moreira in the title race. Now he faces the prospect of a similarly bitter experience against Izan Guevara. Ahead of the decisive Grand Prix in Valencia, Gonzalez still leads by 4.5 points. However, his challenger has the better starting position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whilst the titles in MotoGP and Moto3 have already been decided, the outcome in the middleweight class will only be decided in the final race. The situation is simple for Guevara: if he wins, he is world champion – regardless of where Gonzalez finishes.

His championship lead has dwindled over the course of the season

Yet at the start of the season, Gonzalez had looked like the man to beat on the road to the title. The IntactGP rider won the season-opener in Buriram, finished on the podium at Goiânia, Jerez and Le Mans, and went on to secure three victories in Barcelona, Mugello and at Balaton Park. He was fast, successful and seemed to have learnt from the title race he had lost the previous year.

Moto2-Showdown: Manuel Gonzalez vs. Izan Guevara Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Moto2-Showdown: Manuel Gonzalez vs. Izan Guevara © Gold and Goose Photography

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the summer break, however, his winning streak came to a halt. Since then, Gonzalez has only stood on the top step of the podium once more, at Misano. Guevara, on the other hand, has emerged as an ever-greater threat. The Pramac rider is by far the strongest rider on a Boscoscuro and made great strides in the riders’ standings with three consecutive victories at Spielberg, Motegi and Mandalika.

The weekend in Japan proved particularly decisive. Gonzalez’s bike cut out at the start; he had to set off from the pit lane and finished without any points. Guevara won and made up 25 points in one go. Gonzalez’s lead has been whittled down to a cushion that is almost completely gone ahead of the final round.

Manuel Gonzalez liegt 4,5 Punkte vor Herausforderer Izan Guevara Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Manuel Gonzalez liegt 4,5 Punkte vor Herausforderer Izan Guevara © Gold and Goose Photography

However, it would be too simplistic to explain this development solely in terms of a decline in performance under pressure. At Portimão, Gonzalez was ultimately not to blame for his retirement. He was unable to avoid a crash caused by Filip Salac. As he was subsequently unable to get his damaged Kalex back to the pits under his own power in time, he was not allowed to take part in the restart. Guevara finished only seventh, but reduced his deficit to 4.5 points in the process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

WM-Leader Manuel Gonzalez ging zu Boden – und durfte nicht mehr starten Foto: Seidenglanz WM-Leader Manuel Gonzalez ging zu Boden – und durfte nicht mehr starten © Seidenglanz

A disastrous qualifying session at the World Championship finale in Valencia

In qualifying at Valencia , Gonzalez once again found himself trailing behind. Guevara secured third place on the grid and thus a spot on the front row. The championship leader, by contrast, could not manage better than 10th place. Six riders stand between the two title rivals. Gonzalez appeared tense and was seen shaking his head on several occasions whilst communicating with his IntactGP crew.

His final fast lap failed to turn things around. Gonzalez had positioned himself poorly and was held up by Zonta van den Goorbergh. Whilst Guevara can approach the showdown from the front row, the championship leader must first make up ground – whilst avoiding losing too much time in traffic.

Intact-Pilot Senna Agius: Pole-Position in Valencia Foto: Gold and Goose Intact-Pilot Senna Agius: Pole-Position in Valencia © Gold and Goose

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ironically, his team-mate could play a key role. Senna Agius secured pole position with a track record and is therefore in the best possible position to fight for victory himself. If he gets the better of Guevara, that could also help Gonzalez. Daniel Holgado is another fast rider ahead of the Pramac rider.

However, Gonzalez cannot rely on support alone. Guevara has proven over the course of the season that he can win races and capitalise on opportunities in the title fight. In Valencia, he put himself in a position to decide the championship on his own merits.

For Gonzalez, it is a matter of preventing a second painful end to the season in a row. For Guevara, it is about completing his comeback. 4.5 points, one Grand Prix and a world title: Moto2 delivers the sporting showdown in the season finale that has already been decided in the other two classes.