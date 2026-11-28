Moto2 World Championship showdown: Is Manuel Gonzalez facing another bitter defeat?
Manuel Gonzalez leads the Moto2 World Championship by 4.5 points ahead of the finale. Yet Izan Guevara starts the race in Valencia from a much stronger position. Back in 2025, Gonzalez squandered his title chance in the season’s closing stages.
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Manuel Gonzalez is familiar with this situation: for a long time, he has been regarded as the favourite for the Moto2 World Championship title, yet ahead of the final race, everything hangs in the balance. Last year, the Spaniard dropped a lot of points in the final third of the season and was ultimately beaten by Diogo Moreira in the title race. Now he faces the prospect of a similarly bitter experience against Izan Guevara. Ahead of the decisive Grand Prix in Valencia, Gonzalez still leads by 4.5 points. However, his challenger has the better starting position.
Whilst the titles in MotoGP and Moto3 have already been decided, the outcome in the middleweight class will only be decided in the final race. The situation is simple for Guevara: if he wins, he is world champion – regardless of where Gonzalez finishes.
His championship lead has dwindled over the course of the season
Yet at the start of the season, Gonzalez had looked like the man to beat on the road to the title. The IntactGP rider won the season-opener in Buriram, finished on the podium at Goiânia, Jerez and Le Mans, and went on to secure three victories in Barcelona, Mugello and at Balaton Park. He was fast, successful and seemed to have learnt from the title race he had lost the previous year.
After the summer break, however, his winning streak came to a halt. Since then, Gonzalez has only stood on the top step of the podium once more, at Misano. Guevara, on the other hand, has emerged as an ever-greater threat. The Pramac rider is by far the strongest rider on a Boscoscuro and made great strides in the riders’ standings with three consecutive victories at Spielberg, Motegi and Mandalika.
The weekend in Japan proved particularly decisive. Gonzalez’s bike cut out at the start; he had to set off from the pit lane and finished without any points. Guevara won and made up 25 points in one go. Gonzalez’s lead has been whittled down to a cushion that is almost completely gone ahead of the final round.
However, it would be too simplistic to explain this development solely in terms of a decline in performance under pressure. At Portimão, Gonzalez was ultimately not to blame for his retirement. He was unable to avoid a crash caused by Filip Salac. As he was subsequently unable to get his damaged Kalex back to the pits under his own power in time, he was not allowed to take part in the restart. Guevara finished only seventh, but reduced his deficit to 4.5 points in the process.
A disastrous qualifying session at the World Championship finale in Valencia
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His final fast lap failed to turn things around. Gonzalez had positioned himself poorly and was held up by Zonta van den Goorbergh. Whilst Guevara can approach the showdown from the front row, the championship leader must first make up ground – whilst avoiding losing too much time in traffic.
Ironically, his team-mate could play a key role. Senna Agius secured pole position with a track record and is therefore in the best possible position to fight for victory himself. If he gets the better of Guevara, that could also help Gonzalez. Daniel Holgado is another fast rider ahead of the Pramac rider.
However, Gonzalez cannot rely on support alone. Guevara has proven over the course of the season that he can win races and capitalise on opportunities in the title fight. In Valencia, he put himself in a position to decide the championship on his own merits.
For Gonzalez, it is a matter of preventing a second painful end to the season in a row. For Guevara, it is about completing his comeback. 4.5 points, one Grand Prix and a world title: Moto2 delivers the sporting showdown in the season finale that has already been decided in the other two classes.
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