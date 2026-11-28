Since 2017, Stefan Bradl has been entertaining MotoGP viewers on ServusTV with his expert analysis and commentary, as well as the odd bit of banter. This weekend, the Zahling native will appear on camera for the last time as an expert for the Austrian private broadcaster, part of the Red Bull Media House.

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In 2016, Bradl contested his final full MotoGP season, at the time with the Aprilia works team. The Bavarian then moved to the World Superbike Championship, but his year with Team Red Bull Honda came to a premature end following a crash at Portimão and a protracted ligament injury to his right hand. Since 2018, Stefan has been working as a development rider for Honda Racing Corporation; from next year, he will take on the role of MotoGP sports coordinator for the Japanese motorcycling giant.

Stefan Bradl juggled two jobs for years

“ServusTV broadcast MotoGP for the first time in 2016, and in 2017 they asked me if I’d be interested,” Bradl recalled during a meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com, reflecting on how it all began. “That was for the Sachsenring; then I was also at the Red Bull Ring and at the final race in Valencia. I thought to myself at the time: Why not? I didn’t give it a second thought and wasn’t given much of a briefing either. They just handed me a microphone and wished me lots of fun. I hadn’t had any preparation – it’s lovely to see how things turned out. Looking back, I can certainly be a bit proud, and I’m also happy that the partnership worked out so well. As an HRC test rider, I had plenty of stints; from 2020 to 2022, I had to stand in for Marc Márquez time and again. On top of that came the stints for ServusTV. It was also lucrative for them, because they had a racing reporter who could always come up with interesting stories. For me, this combination was stressful, but I enjoyed doing it. It always worked out well for both ServusTV and HRC; we communicated effectively. ServusTV gained a lot of new viewers as a result, and we were able to produce some great stories.”

It’s important to me that I know where I come from. Stefan Bradl

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“I was nervous at the start,” admitted the now 36-year-old. “It wasn’t as easy for me as it seems today. But that’s perfectly normal when you’re doing something for the first time. You end up worrying far too much about how you come across. You should be authentic. I’ve learnt that I am who I am – and I stand by that. I’ve never had any speech training and I’m no superstar when it comes to public speaking either. I grew up in Bavaria and speak the local dialect at home. I try to teach that to my children too, but it’s not going perfectly – nursery doesn’t make it any easier. It’s important to me that I know where I come from. But it’s also clear that in this line of work, you have to present yourself appropriately at certain times and in certain situations. It’s a process. I’ve also stood in front of the camera, not knowing what to say, and feeling nervous. Over the years it’s got better; I’ve become more relaxed and observed the weekend from a different perspective.”

ServusTV: Who’s in the running to succeed Bradl

ServusTV will continue to rely on the expert opinions of Alex Hofmann, Sandro Cortese and Gustl Auinger in 2027. There is no successor for Bradl yet, but Tom Lüthi is the frontrunner for the role. The Swiss rider was the 125cc World Champion in 2005, spent three years in the 250cc World Championship and raced in Moto2 from 2010 to 2021, where he secured twelve victories and finished third in the World Championship in 2019 with the Memmingen-based Team Dynavolt Intact GP. In 2018, the 40-year-old competed for one season with Marc VDS Honda in MotoGP and remains, to this day, the last German-speaking regular rider in the top category.