Kimi Antonelli, angry over the radio: “If I ask for something, please do it”
Kimi Antonelli could only manage second place in qualifying ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix. The Formula 1 driver complained over the radio about a team decision. Team principal Toto Wolff apologised to him.
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Antonelli radioed his team, clearly annoyed: “We need to talk about this. When I ask for something, please do it.” Immediately afterwards, team principal Toto Wolff joined the conversation personally: “Kimi, that’s on us. We’ll take another look at the process. We shouldn’t have sent you out first. We’ll look into it.”
F1 star Antonelli wanted to be last
After qualifying, Antonelli was naturally asked about the radio message. But you really had to drag the details out of him. At first, he simply said: “I asked the team for something that didn’t happen. We need to look at that decision again.” What was it all about? Antonelli: “Not to go out first. I didn’t want to be first. And in the end, I was. We need to look again at why that decision was made.”
Presumably, he wanted to be last so he could benefit from slipstream and the track as it developed. The later a driver goes out, the faster the track usually gets. Antonelli simply said: “I wanted to be the last car on the grid.”
But that wasn’t the only reason for missing out on pole: “I had major problems in the second sector; I just couldn’t get the sequence right. I had problems with the wheels locking up in Turn 6. In Turn 10, I didn’t find the right balance between the entry and exit of the corner. That wasn’t good enough today.” He added: “I didn’t feel so comfortable on the soft tyres, but I did on the mediums.”
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