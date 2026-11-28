For Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, qualifying at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar was a nightmare: he finished ninth in all three qualifying sessions. Needless to say, it was a disappointing result. Signs that it would be a difficult weekend for the Scuderia had already become apparent during Friday’s practice sessions. Ferrari were trailing behind Mercedes, McLaren and Red Bull Racing.

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Lewis Hamilton, however, took the poor result in his stride. Speaking to Sky in the UK, he said: “It wasn’t frustrating, it was just slow. It was a bit difficult to get the car into the sweet spot in terms of balance. I think that’s been a challenge for us this year: getting the car to work without having to change it.”

Ferrari slower than the competition on the F1 circuit in Qatar

The seven-time world champion describes Ferrari’s approach: “We’re trying to optimise the car as best we can, but we’re now also losing speed on the straights, and we’ve reached a point in the season where Mercedes is faster through the corners. The lads ahead of us are just as quick, if not quicker, through the corners on this circuit. I think we’ve made the best of what we’ve got, but for some reason it’s not quite right yet. We don’t know whether it’s down to the tyres, the downforce or the track surface.” Hamilton and Ferrari are therefore still investigating the causes.

As for overtaking opportunities in Sunday’s race, he’s under no illusions. Overtaking is difficult on the circuit in Qatar. Hamilton: “It’s not really a track where you can achieve much. As far as the race is concerned, it’s not exactly the most exciting circuit. I mean, if you look at previous years, there were hardly any overtaking manoeuvres, and we used to have DRS. And even with DRS there weren’t many overtaking manoeuvres, but now we have the SM zones. I think we’ll see – most likely we’ll see a line of cars, and the cars in front of us have enormous power.”

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Nevertheless, the Briton is determined to fight: “But where there’s a will, there’s a way. So I’ll give it everything I’ve got to close the gap.”