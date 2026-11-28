Even before qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix, the Formula 1 experts were in agreement: Kimi Antonelli was the clear favourite to set the fastest qualifying lap, which would secure him the eighth Grand Prix pole position of his still-young F1 career. However, it took a few moments for the 20-year-old from Bologna to leave the pits.

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The first to take to the track were the two Cadillac drivers, Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas, the Aston Martin duo of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, and the two Williams drivers, Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon. Of the top teams, Ferrari were the first to appear on the 5.419 km desert circuit. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton quickly took the lead, with the Monegasque driver proving 82 thousandths of a second faster.

The Red Bull Racing pair, Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, were also soon out on track and took the top positions. The four-time world champion, who was faster than his team-mate, did not have long to celebrate, as no sooner had the Mercedes drivers completed their first fast laps than Russell took the lead with a time of 1:22.557.

Once everyone had completed their first fast lap, it was clear that Sainz, Albon, Rafael Câmara, Alonso, Stroll, Pérez and Bottas would need to improve their times to make it through to Q2, where the top 16 from the first segment of the final practice session would battle it out for a place in Q3. The sextet still had enough time left to set a faster lap time.

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Ferrari surprises with an early second attempt

Ferrari surprised spectators by sending Hamilton and Leclerc back out onto the track shortly after they returned to the pits, whilst Russell had already pulled out just under five minutes before the end of Q1. The Red Bull Racing stars, too, had no further reason to attempt a second Q1 run. The McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, on the other hand, headed out again, albeit on used tyres.

After this latest attempt, it was clear that the two Williams drivers, the Aston Martin pair and the Cadillac veterans made up the first group of those eliminated, with Sainz missing out on a place in Q2 by just under a tenth of a second with a time of 1:24.370. “Preparing the tyres for the fast lap was difficult with all this traffic,” Sainz explained over the radio. One lap time was disallowed for both him and his team-mate. Both suffered this fate because they went off the track at the fourth corner.

Haas rookie Rafael Câmara: a nail-biting battle for 15th on the grid

Nico Hülkenberg, who had been struggling with technical problems in the third practice session, was the first to head out in pursuit of a Q2 time. The German from the Audi team was soon joined by some high-profile company, as the Mercedes duo and the two Red Bull Racing team-mates followed suit. They weren’t the only ones to leave their pits, so the track quickly filled up.

Once again, Russell was the fastest, followed by Hadjar, who was just a touch quicker than Antonelli, who had to settle for third place. Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson rounded off the top 10 ahead of Gabriel Bortoleto, Ollie Bearman, Pierre Gasly, Hülkenberg, Câmara and Franco Colapinto.

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Five of the 16 Q2 participants once again opted not to go out for another run in order to save tyre sets for the race: Russell, Hadjar, Verstappen, Norris and Piastri watched as the rest went all out once more. Antonelli, who set another fast lap, was unable to improve his time. Bearman set a good lap but missed out on his third Q3 qualification of the season by 15 thousandths of a second.

The British driver from the Haas team thus finished in eleventh place ahead of Gasly, Bortoleto, Colapinto, Câmara and Hülkenberg, who all also failed to progress. Bortoleto was hindered by Câmara during his second Q2 attempt, and the stewards announced an investigation into the incident following the qualifying session. The Brazilian, who ultimately finished 15th, could face a grid penalty for this incident.

Kimi Antonelli frustrated, Lewis Hamilton only in 9th

There were no changes at the top, with Russell remaining the fastest ahead of Hadjar, Antonelli and Verstappen. The McLaren duo of Norris and Piastri in 5th and 6th places, along with Leclerc, Lindblad, Hamilton and Lawson in the remaining top-10 positions, also made it through to the final qualifying segment.

The first to take to the track in the final and decisive qualifying session was Verstappen. Hadjar followed his team-mate and soon eight of the ten contenders for the top-10 grid positions were back out on track. The first attempt saw a familiar face emerge as the fastest: Russell secured provisional pole with a time of 1:21.695 minutes ahead of Antonelli, Norris, Piastri, Hadjar, Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Lindblad and Lawson, whilst the Racing Bulls drivers opted not to set a time on their first attempt.

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Antonelli was the first to tackle the decisive time-setting run, and he immediately asked his team over the radio: “Why did you send me out first?” His race engineer, Pete ‘Bono’ Bonnington, replied: “Let’s just focus on the lap now.” The Italian did exactly that, but failed to finish ahead of his team-mates, meaning Russell was able to celebrate taking pole. Afterwards, he said over the radio, sounding visibly annoyed: “We need to have a word about that. When I ask you to do something, please do it.”

Norris secured third place on the grid and will share the second row with his team-mate Oscar Piastri. Only then did the two Red Bull Racing drivers follow, with Hadjar proving the faster of the two. Leclerc, Lindblad, Hamilton and Lawson rounded off the top 10. The fact that the seven-time world champion was slower than Lindblad came as a surprise not only to the fans but also to the GP experts.