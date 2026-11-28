This year, too, the MotoGP Global Group (formerly Dorna) continued its youth development programme with great dedication, organising, amongst other things, 22 MotoMini national championships and continental series under its auspices. As the icing on the cake, the world’s best mini-bikers were once again treated to the World Final. This took place from Tuesday to Thursday, immediately before the MotoGP showdown in Valencia. The respective champions and runners-up were invited to the karting circuit – a scaled-down replica of the grand prix circuit – to determine the 2026 champions in the 190cc and 160cc classes.

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Right in the thick of the action was the young German Helena Weiderer, one of only two girls taking part. Alongside the 13-year-old from Munich, the Saxon boys Manuel Kröner from Steinpleis, Till Trinks from Meerane and Ron Richter from Oelsnitz had also secured their places in the FIM MotoMini Germany as replacements for the injured champion Ben Warzecha from Poland. They were joined by Paul Weinhold from Dresden, who qualified via the FIM MotoMini Austria series. Whilst Helena Weiderer, Manuel Kröner and Paul Weinhold tried their luck in the 190cc class, Till Trinks and Ron Richter competed in the 160cc class.

Helena Weiderer only took up racing in 2026

Whilst all her male competitors have been active in motorsport for five years or more in the ADAC Pocket Bike Cup or the ADAC Mini Bike Cup, Helena Weiderer is a newcomer to the sport. “I first sat on a motorbike when I was three, because my father used to race cars and ride motorbikes himself at track days. I then rode motocross, trial and a bit of enduro, but never really raced,” the young female rider explained in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. “In trial, I competed in a few events over two years, for example in the Ladies’ Cup and the Alpine Cup. In the winter of 2024/2025, Dad bought my brother Franz – who’s three years younger than me – and me two mini-bikes. Franz got a 110cc and I got a 190cc, just to see if it was something for us. Then we rode around a bit in car parks in Spain, and lots of people recommended Dario Giuseppetti’s Moto Race Academy to us. Franz ended up riding a proper mini-bike, whilst I stuck with trial.”

Last winter, Helena was finally ready to take riding on tarmac more seriously. In February, she learnt so much at the Moto Race Academy that she decided to compete in the ADAC Mini Bike Cup and the FIM MotoMini Germany. Although the field wasn’t particularly strong, what started as fun turned into serious competition, and in the end she secured the runners-up spot straight away. By the end of the season, she was not far behind champion Manuel Kröner and ultimately secured her place in the World Final. “It’s lovely to be here; it was a great way to finish the season,” she said after the first day of practice. On the qualifying day for the three races featuring the top 21 riders in the 190cc class, she didn’t make the cut amongst the 30 participants, but she wasn’t last either.

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Helena’s race ended in a crash

Although Helena had claimed she’d never had a crash resulting in injury before, she was promptly taken out by a rider behind her in the first repechage race for late qualification and later returned to the karting track from the medical centre with her left arm in a sling. Although this brought her trip to the World Final to a premature and unpleasant end, she still had fun. “Nothing’s broken, but I’ll have it examined more thoroughly at home,” she explained. “I took part and it was lovely.”

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I’m thinking of combining this with a career as a motorbike model. Helena Weiderer

Although Helena Weiderer has a wide range of interests and is very ambitious – she’s modelling (she’ll be walking the catwalk at New York Fashion Week next year) and playing the violin (currently in the school orchestra) – she wants to remain loyal to motorcycling. She cites the Women’s World Championship (WorldWCR), held as part of the Superbike World Championship, as her long-term goal. “I’m thinking of combining that with being a motorbike model. Anyone who’d like to follow me is welcome to do so at 09.rehlein.”

Manuel Kröner and Ron Richter suffered the same fate of failing to qualify for the championship races. Paul Weinhold and Till Trinks were more successful, finishing 16th and 21st overall in their respective classes after two races each plus the Super Final.

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