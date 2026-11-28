No other manufacturer in the paddock is moving as consistently towards the future of MotoGP with 850cc bikes as KTM. At the Valencia GP, all four RC16 riders – Acosta, Binder, Bastianini and Viñales – will be given a send-off. The new riders will join the team for the official start of 850cc testing with all the regular riders next Tuesday. Fabio Di Giannantonio and Alex Márquez at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Luca Marini and rookie Senna Agius at Tech3.

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For the 2027 season, there will also be a notable change in personnel within the management of the racing department in Munderfing. Jens Hainbach, a long-serving employee and currently responsible for all asphalt-based motorsport activities, will be leaving KTM Factory Racing at the end of the season. Hainbach, who acts as the Austrian team’s key liaison with teams, promoters and the FIM in the World Championship paddock in his role as Road Racing Director, working in coordination with Pit Beirer, has decided to take on a new challenge after ten years. However, the native of Hesse intends to continue contributing his experience in the paddock in future.

His successor has already been appointed. Fabian Zöpfl, a young Austrian, will take over from the experienced Hainbach. Zöpfl, who originally comes from a background in professional football management, has been part of the KTM racing organisation as a manager for five years and is currently responsible, amongst other things, for off-road activities in the USA.

At the start of the season, Florian Zöpfl will take over all of Jens Hainbach’s responsibilities, which include not only the GP classes but also the Red Bull Rookies Cup and KTM customer racing projects. The official handover at KTM Racing will take place on 1 January 2027.

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