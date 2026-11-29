As well as the official website motogp.com, Sky Sport also broadcasts all 22 race weekends of the MotoGP World Championship, featuring the premier class, Moto2 and Moto3. However, both services are subject to a subscription fee. At the turn of the year from 2023 to 2024, the Austrian private broadcaster ServusTV, part of Red Bull Media House, ceased its linear broadcasting operations in Germany; since then, MotoGP coverage has been provided in collaboration with DF1. From 2027, selected races will then be shown on free-to-air TV in Germany on RTL.

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Twelve selected events from the premier class of motorbike racing will be broadcast live and free-to-air on DF1 in 2026; digitally, these races can be viewed on the streaming services ServusTV On and Red Bull TV, which are also accessible on any modern TV set. Highlights will be shown for the remaining events.

This weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix is one of the events that will be broadcast live in Germany. On Sunday, DF1 will show the races in all classes live from 10.20 am.

In Austria, ServusTV is providing free coverage of the MotoGP World Championship via its linear and digital channels, including Red Bull TV. On Sunday, ServusTV will broadcast the races in all classes live from 10.20 am. ServusTV On has been on air since Friday.

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SRG holds the linear and digital rights for Switzerland and will broadcast on SRF (German), RTS (French) and RSI (Italian). On Sunday, SRF zwei will show a recording of the MotoGP race at 2.20 pm. The premier class Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sunday via the stream and the SRF Sport app.

RSI will broadcast the Moto3 race on LA2 on Sunday from 10.55 am. This will be followed at 1 pm by a recording of the Moto2 race and, from 1.50 pm, the live broadcast of the MotoGP race. A repeat of the premier class Grand Prix will follow at 3.05 am. RTS2 will broadcast the MotoGP race on Sunday from 1.50 pm.

Due to the allocation of secondary broadcasting rights, coverage may occasionally be available via providers not listed here. Furthermore, given the variety of transmission and reception technologies, as well as the specific choice of provider and its channel line-up, it can only be determined on a case-by-case basis whether MotoGP can be viewed legally.

Schedule for the Motul Grand Prix of Valencia (CET):

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Sunday, 29 November: