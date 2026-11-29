From 11.00: Where to watch the MotoGP World Championship races in Valencia live
On Sunday, the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP Grand Prix races will take place at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia. SPEEDWEEK.com provides an overview of when and where the races will be broadcast.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
As well as the
Twelve selected events from the premier class of motorbike racing will be broadcast live and free-to-air on DF1 in 2026; digitally, these races can be viewed on the streaming services ServusTV On and Red Bull TV, which are also accessible on any modern TV set. Highlights will be shown for the remaining events.
This weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix is one of the events that will be broadcast live in Germany. On Sunday,
In Austria, ServusTV is providing free coverage of the MotoGP World Championship via its linear and digital channels, including Red Bull TV. On Sunday,
RSI will broadcast the Moto3 race on LA2 on Sunday from 10.55 am. This will be followed at 1 pm by a recording of the Moto2 race and, from 1.50 pm, the live broadcast of the MotoGP race. A repeat of the premier class Grand Prix will follow at 3.05 am. RTS2 will broadcast the MotoGP race on Sunday from 1.50 pm.
Due to the allocation of secondary broadcasting rights, coverage may occasionally be available via providers not listed here. Furthermore, given the variety of transmission and reception technologies, as well as the specific choice of provider and its channel line-up, it can only be determined on a case-by-case basis whether MotoGP can be viewed legally.
Schedule for the Motul Grand Prix of Valencia (CET):
Sunday, 29 November:
09.40 – 09.50 (10 mins): MotoGP, warm-up
11.00: Moto3 race (20 laps)
12.15: Moto2 race (22 laps)
2.00 pm: MotoGP race (27 laps)
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