George Russell is back at the top of Formula 1! The Mercedes driver will start the Qatar Grand Prix from pole position. It is the 13th pole of his career and his sixth this season – and his first since Baku at the end of September, so in just over two months.

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In all three practice sessions, Russell’s team-mate Kimi Antonelli had been fastest, with Mercedes securing a one-two in all three sessions. And when it came down to securing pole position, Russell suddenly found himself in the lead.

Russell: Mercedes fast from the very first lap in Qatar

The Briton was over the moon in the Parc Fermé: “It’s always incredible to drive on this track because it’s so fast. The car has been absolutely brilliant all week. We were very quick right from the first lap of free practice. I was always just behind Kimi, but from Q1 onwards I had a very good feeling in the car. It’s great to be back on pole.” It was already clear in Q2 that Russell might have the edge in qualifying. In the second segment, Russell was fastest, Isack Hadjar (Red Bull Racing) second, and Antonelli ‘only’ third.

Why is the Mercedes so strong in Qatar? Russell suspects that one of its strengths is only now really coming into its own: “It’s the first proper high-speed circuit since the upgrade in Malaysia where we can really showcase the downforce in these corners. We’ve continued to work on the set-up since then and further improved the car. On top of that, we tend to do well here. It’s a circuit I really enjoy – for me, one of the best on the calendar.”

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For Russell, pole position is a crucial starting point in his hunt for World Championship points in the final stages of the season – namely, a chance to perhaps still challenge for the runners-up spot. Russell is currently only fourth in the Drivers’ Championship and trails Max Verstappen, who is currently second, by a substantial 40 points. A driver can score a maximum of 50 points in the final two Grands Prix. A comeback by Russell in the fight for the runners-up spot would therefore require exceptional circumstances. However, starting from pole position himself, whilst Verstappen starts from sixth, might just allow Russell to mount a surprise challenge.