Alex Márquez is back in the MotoGP paddock. The younger of the Márquez brothers had missed the Qatar Grand Prix to undergo shoulder surgery at home. In the desert, the runner-up in the world championship was stood in for by Iker Lecuona. The superbike rider, known as ‘AM73’, is also racing at Portimão, but has now moved to the Ducati Lenovo garage to replace the injured Pecco Bagnaia.

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“I’m happy to be back here and to contest the last two events with Gresini,” said “AM73”, who will be joining the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team in just 10 days’ time. Marquez went on to comment on his decision to sit out the controversial desert event: “The operation ended up being a bit more extensive than expected; a few other issues cropped up, but it was the right decision.”

Alex Marquez, who understandably wasn’t thrilled about watching the final races from his sofa at home, would have liked his brother to win the title even in his absence, but now everything points to the family being able to celebrate together. Marc Marquez can become World Champion in Portugal on his own merits. Whether that’s with a victory in the Sprint or by scoring a total of 14 World Championship points during the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Einzigartige MotoGP-Familie: Marc und Alex Marquez Foto: Gold and Goose Einzigartige MotoGP-Familie: Marc und Alex Marquez © Gold and Goose

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In the paddock, the younger brother was asked about his older brother’s visible tension. Has Marc lost the joy he originally felt on the MotoGP bike during this intense season, characterised by a unique points chase?

In 2025, the Marquez brothers celebrated together

Alex Marquez admitted – Marc has changed. “First of all, you have to realise that this season is completely different from 2025. Partly because we spent much more time together back then. That’s not the case this season, which is another reason why there’s less shared enthusiasm on the track.” Alex was alluding to the one-off ‘party season’ of 2025, when the Marquez family appeared together on the podium an incredible 17 times across 44 races.

“And – it’s a completely different season – in terms of objectives. I remember a conversation with Marc at Mugello. He said: ‘Now it’s time to score points.’ From then on, the priorities shifted. He’s focused solely on that, and you can tell that about him. And when he’s set his mind on something, he sees it through. On top of that – as Marc also said – he’s turned a 102-point deficit into a 60-point lead. That also shows that Aprilia has lost the championship. This battle – Aprilia versus Marc Marquez – is palpable. But even so, Marc is enjoying it too. It might not look like it from the outside – but I can tell you, he loves racing like this!”, said his current team-mate.

In sporting terms, Alex Márquez’s mini-comeback went more than promisingly. The first day of riding following his right shoulder operation ended with the fastest time in the crucial qualifying session.

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