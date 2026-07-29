Classic TT: Peter Hickman takes over the Wankel Norton from Michael Dunlop
Following in the footsteps of Joshua Brookes (2017, 2018), Shaun Anderson (2023, 2024) and Michael Dunlop (2025), Peter Hickman will be riding the iconic Norton with a Wankel engine in this year’s Classic TT Formula 1 race.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
Last year, Michael Dunlop set the fastest lap ever recorded by a Wankel-engined machine on the Mountain Course at the Classic TT. The Northern Irishman thus beat Steve Hislop’s record set in the 1992 Senior TT. The Scot, who lost his life in a helicopter crash in 2003, had won the prestigious race back then on the iconic 588 Norton Rotary after a hard-fought battle with Carl Fogarty.
WizNorton Racing preserves the legacy of the legendary machine with its unmistakable sound. At the Classic TT, renowned riders have so far had the honour of riding the motorbike around the Snaefell Mountain Course. Following the Australian Joshua Brookes (2017, 2018) and the two Northern Irishmen Shaun Anderson (2023, 2024) and Michael Dunlop (2025), it will be the turn of Briton Peter Hickman to ride the iconic Norton in the Classic TT’s Formula 1 race.
As was the case with Dunlop – whose father, Robert, finished third in the Senior TT in 1992 on this very bike, behind Hislop and Fogarty – Hickman is also bringing the family legacy full circle. His father, Dave, played a key role in the development of the original Norton Rotary project and helped convert a former police motorbike into the racing machine that gave rise to the legendary John Player Special-sponsored Norton team.
Hickman: “The Norton Rotary is one of those motorbikes that every TT fan knows”
“I’ve been lucky enough to ride some incredible motorbikes over the years, but this one is something very special,” says the TT circuit record holder. “The Norton Rotary is one of those motorbikes that every TT fan knows. You can’t help but appreciate what it means to the history of this event. It’s even more special because my father was involved in the original project.”
“The lads at WizNorton have put an incredible amount of work into the bike over the years, and it’s a privilege to be able to ride it. The Classic TT is all about celebrating these incredible machines. I’m looking forward to taking to the Snaefell Mountain Course and seeing what we can achieve.”
“The fact that the fastest rider ever to complete a lap of the TT course is riding our motorbike is an honour in itself, and the fact that Peter has such a close personal connection to the history of the Norton Rotary makes it even more special,” says Andy Wilson of WizNorton Racing, looking forward to the 14-time TT winner’s appearance.
“We’ve been continuously developing the bike over the last twelve years thanks to advice from Brookes, Anderson and Dunlop. Preparing a Norton Rotary for four laps on this circuit is never the easiest of tasks. Peter is an exceptional rider. Combined with his father’s expertise, we’re confident we can spring a surprise or two this year.”
Datum
Uhrzeit (MESZ)
Klasse
16.08.
14:30
Newcomer
14:45
Junior MGP/Sportbike MGP
Qualifying
15:30
Senior MGP/Supersport MGP
Qualifying
16:15
Junior MGP/Sportbike MGP
Qualifying
17:05
Senior MGP/Supersport MGP
Qualifying
17.08.
19:30
Senior MGP/Supersport MGP
Qualifying
20:15
Junior MGP/Sportbike MGP
Qualifying
20:50
Classic TT (1 Runde)
Qualifying
18.08.
19:30
Senior MGP/Supersport MGP
Qualifying
20:15
Junior MGP/Sportbike MGP
Qualifying
20:50
Classic TT (1 Runde)
Qualifying
19.08.
19:30
Formula One/Junior 600/ Senior MGP/Supersport MGP
Qualifying
20:15
Lightweight/Ultra Lightweight/ Junior MGP/Sportbike MGP
Qualifying
20:50
Historic Senior/Historic Junior
Qualifying
20.08.
19:30
Formula One/Junior 600/ Senior MGP/Supersport MGP
Qualifying
20:15
Lightweight/Ultra Lightweight/ Junior MGP/Sportbike MGP
Qualifying
20:50
Historic Senior/Historic Junior
Qualifying
21.08.
11:15
Historic Senior/Historic Junior
Qualifying
12:45
Lightweight/Ultra Lightweight/ Junior MGP/Sportbike MGP
Qualifying
14:15
Formula One/Junior 600/ Senior MGP/Supersport MGP
Qualifying
22.08.
11:15
Sportbike Manx GP - 3 Runden
Rennen
13:15
Lightweight/Ultra Lightweight/ Junior MGP/Sportbike MGP
Qualifying
15:15
Supersport Manx GP - 4 Runden
Rennen
23.08.
Ruhetag
24.08.
11:15
Junior Manx GP - 3 Runden
Rennen
13:45
Senior Manx GP - 4 Runden
Rennen
16:00
Historic Junior Classic TT - 3 Runden
Rennen
25.08.
Ruhetag
26.08.
11:15
Formula One Classic TT - 3 Runden
Rennen
13:15
TT Rewind/Classic Sidecar - 1 Runde
Parade
14:15
Lightweight Claasic TT/ Ultra Lightweight - 3 Runden
Rennen
16:00
Junior 600 Classic TT - 3 Runden
Rennen
27.08.
Ruhetag
28.08.
11:15
Historic Senior Classic TT - 3 Runden
Rennen
14:00
Senior Classic TT - 4 Runden
Rennen
16:30
John McGuinness
Parade
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