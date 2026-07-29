Classic TT: Peter Hickman takes over the Wankel Norton from Michael Dunlop

Last year, Michael Dunlop set the fastest lap ever recorded by a Wankel-engined machine on the Mountain Course at the Classic TT. The Northern Irishman thus beat Steve Hislop’s record set in the 1992 Senior TT. The Scot, who lost his life in a helicopter crash in 2003, had won the prestigious race back then on the iconic 588 Norton Rotary after a hard-fought battle with Carl Fogarty.

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WizNorton Racing preserves the legacy of the legendary machine with its unmistakable sound. At the Classic TT, renowned riders have so far had the honour of riding the motorbike around the Snaefell Mountain Course. Following the Australian Joshua Brookes (2017, 2018) and the two Northern Irishmen Shaun Anderson (2023, 2024) and Michael Dunlop (2025), it will be the turn of Briton Peter Hickman to ride the iconic Norton in the Classic TT’s Formula 1 race.

As was the case with Dunlop – whose father, Robert, finished third in the Senior TT in 1992 on this very bike, behind Hislop and Fogarty – Hickman is also bringing the family legacy full circle. His father, Dave, played a key role in the development of the original Norton Rotary project and helped convert a former police motorbike into the racing machine that gave rise to the legendary John Player Special-sponsored Norton team.

Hickman: “The Norton Rotary is one of those motorbikes that every TT fan knows”

“I’ve been lucky enough to ride some incredible motorbikes over the years, but this one is something very special,” says the TT circuit record holder. “The Norton Rotary is one of those motorbikes that every TT fan knows. You can’t help but appreciate what it means to the history of this event. It’s even more special because my father was involved in the original project.”

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“The lads at WizNorton have put an incredible amount of work into the bike over the years, and it’s a privilege to be able to ride it. The Classic TT is all about celebrating these incredible machines. I’m looking forward to taking to the Snaefell Mountain Course and seeing what we can achieve.”

“The fact that the fastest rider ever to complete a lap of the TT course is riding our motorbike is an honour in itself, and the fact that Peter has such a close personal connection to the history of the Norton Rotary makes it even more special,” says Andy Wilson of WizNorton Racing, looking forward to the 14-time TT winner’s appearance.

“We’ve been continuously developing the bike over the last twelve years thanks to advice from Brookes, Anderson and Dunlop. Preparing a Norton Rotary for four laps on this circuit is never the easiest of tasks. Peter is an exceptional rider. Combined with his father’s expertise, we’re confident we can spring a surprise or two this year.”

Datum Uhrzeit (MESZ) Klasse 16.08. 14:30 Newcomer 14:45 Junior MGP/Sportbike MGP Qualifying 15:30 Senior MGP/Supersport MGP Qualifying 16:15 Junior MGP/Sportbike MGP Qualifying 17:05 Senior MGP/Supersport MGP Qualifying 17.08. 19:30 Senior MGP/Supersport MGP Qualifying 20:15 Junior MGP/Sportbike MGP Qualifying 20:50 Classic TT (1 Runde) Qualifying 18.08. 19:30 Senior MGP/Supersport MGP Qualifying 20:15 Junior MGP/Sportbike MGP Qualifying 20:50 Classic TT (1 Runde) Qualifying 19.08. 19:30 Formula One/Junior 600/ Senior MGP/Supersport MGP Qualifying 20:15 Lightweight/Ultra Lightweight/ Junior MGP/Sportbike MGP Qualifying 20:50 Historic Senior/Historic Junior Qualifying 20.08. 19:30 Formula One/Junior 600/ Senior MGP/Supersport MGP Qualifying 20:15 Lightweight/Ultra Lightweight/ Junior MGP/Sportbike MGP Qualifying 20:50 Historic Senior/Historic Junior Qualifying 21.08. 11:15 Historic Senior/Historic Junior Qualifying 12:45 Lightweight/Ultra Lightweight/ Junior MGP/Sportbike MGP Qualifying 14:15 Formula One/Junior 600/ Senior MGP/Supersport MGP Qualifying 22.08. 11:15 Sportbike Manx GP - 3 Runden Rennen 13:15 Lightweight/Ultra Lightweight/ Junior MGP/Sportbike MGP Qualifying 15:15 Supersport Manx GP - 4 Runden Rennen 23.08. Ruhetag 24.08. 11:15 Junior Manx GP - 3 Runden Rennen 13:45 Senior Manx GP - 4 Runden Rennen 16:00 Historic Junior Classic TT - 3 Runden Rennen 25.08. Ruhetag 26.08. 11:15 Formula One Classic TT - 3 Runden Rennen 13:15 TT Rewind/Classic Sidecar - 1 Runde Parade 14:15 Lightweight Claasic TT/ Ultra Lightweight - 3 Runden Rennen 16:00 Junior 600 Classic TT - 3 Runden Rennen 27.08. Ruhetag 28.08. 11:15 Historic Senior Classic TT - 3 Runden Rennen 14:00 Senior Classic TT - 4 Runden Rennen 16:30 John McGuinness Parade

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