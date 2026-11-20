Whilst the 2026 world champion in the Moto3 class has long been decided – Maximo Quiles – the title race in the Moto2 World Championship is still to be decided. Ahead of the final two races of the season in Portimão and Valencia, Intact rider Manuel Gonzalez holds a 13.5-point lead over his rival Izan Guevara (Pramac Yamaha).

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In FP1 at Portimão, Senna Agius (Intact GP) was the fastest with a time of 1:40.959. That was also a new lap record! The previous record, set by Diogo Moreira in 2025, stood at 1:41.168 minutes. Alonso Lopez and Guevara followed in second and third places in FP1. Gonzalez finished 12th in the weekend’s first session. The championship leader also had to cope with a crash.

FP1 will be followed on Friday by the 40-minute free practice session in the Moto2 class. The aim here is to qualify directly for Q2, which only the fastest 14 riders will achieve. The remaining riders must take part in Q1 on Saturday, from which the top four then progress to Q2.

Daniel Holgado Foto: Seidenglanz Daniel Holgado © Seidenglanz

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At the start of the free practice session at 2.05 pm local time, the air temperature was a cool 18 degrees Celsius. After five minutes, Agius was leading the free practice with a time of 1:41.136 minutes. The Moto2 stars got off to a flying start and it looked highly likely that a lap record would be set in this session too.

Three minutes later, it had already happened: Senna Agius set a lap record of 1:40.781. The order at that point was: Agius, van den Goorbergh, Holgado, Alonso, Baltus and Guevara. Gonzalez was in 11th place.

Halfway through the 40-minute qualifying session, KTM Ajo rider Collin Veijer set the second-fastest time of 1:41.057. The top five at that stage were: Agius, Veijer, van den Goorbergh, Holgado and Alonso. Guevara and Gonzalez were in 7th and 12th places respectively.

Twelve minutes before the end, Gonzalez surged forward into third place. He was 0.379 seconds slower than his Intact team-mate Agius. Guevara was eighth at that stage.

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The final sprint for the best times followed. First, Filip Salac surged forward into third place. Then Agius really went for it again – setting a lap record of 1:40.558 minutes. Baltus clocked the second-fastest time.

David Alonso Foto: Seidenglanz David Alonso © Seidenglanz

There was a flurry of fastest sector times. López catapulted himself up to third place. With four minutes to go, González was down in 11th and Guevara in 16th. The Aspar riders Holgado and Alonso moved into second and third.

With one minute to go, Guevara clawed his way up to 10th place. World Championship rival Gonzalez finished 12th – meaning both secured direct qualification for Q2.

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Agius, Holgado, Alonso, Baltus, Lopez, Munoz, Salac, Escrig, Veijer, Guevara, Rueda, Gonzalez, Ortola and van den Goorbergh all secured direct qualification for Q2.

As is usual in the Moto2 class, it was a very close affair. 21 riders were within one second of each other!