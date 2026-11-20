The field for the 2027 Supersport World Championship: German, Austrian and Swiss riders among the line-up
The starting line-up for the 2027 Supersport World Championship is almost complete, and we can expect a very strong field. Eight manufacturers will be competing against one another, five of whom are introducing a new model or upgrade.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
The grid for the 2027 Supersport World Championship is now finalised; as with this year, eight manufacturers will be competing.
There were high hopes that KTM would join as the ninth manufacturer, but
The second Chinese brand, ZX Moto, is also showing huge commitment. Evan Bros is handling track operations and development; at the factory in Chongqing, 1,800 kilometres south-west of Beijing, work is in full swing to bring the ideas from Italy to fruition. Runner-up in the world championship,
ZX and QJ are currently pushing harder than any other brands in this category. Kawasaki and Honda also field factory teams, but these are run on a significantly smaller scale. Kawasaki has parted ways with multiple race winners Jeremy Alcoba and Domi Aegerter; their successors are Sportbike World Championship runner-up David Salvador and former Moto3 champion Jaume Masia. Honda is introducing a facelifted version of the CBR600RR and has extended Ana Carrasco’s contract. The world champion in the Supersport 300 and WCR classes has never finished higher than 22nd in 44 Supersport World Championship races.
Just two official Yamaha teams remain
Yamaha had three factory-backed teams in 2026; following the withdrawal of Ten Kate, there will be just two next year: the world champion AS team led by Swiss rider Andrea Quadranti, and Christophe Guyot’s GMT94. As champion Albert Arenas is moving to the Superbike World Championship and joining Go Eleven Ducati, AS needed a new number one rider.
The private Yamaha team Kofler Motorsport will be back, and with former German champion Andreas Kofler,
Triumph is doubling its factory commitment and has
Ducati also has a ‘new’ motorbike: the Panigale V2, which was unveiled in autumn 2025 and, whilst offering slightly less power, is significantly lighter. Ducati is expected to have the most bikes on the grid again in 2027,
Teams & Riders, 2027 Supersport World Championship:
Kawasaki: Jaume Masia (E), David Salvador (E)
Motozoo Suzuki: Mattia Casadei (I)
ZX Moto: Valentin Debise (F), Federico Caricasulo (I)
Honda: Ana Carrasco (E), Perolari?
QJ Motor Ten Kate: Can Öncü (TR), Zonta van den Goorbergh (NL)
AS Yamaha: Jeremy Alcoba (E), Aldi Mahendra (IND)
GMT94 Yamaha: Roberto Garcia (E), Unai Orradre (E)
Kofler Yamaha: Andreas Kofler (A)
VFT Yamaha: Filippo Farioli (I)
MS Yamaha: Juan Risueno (E), Diego Hernando (E)
PTR Triumph: Dominique Aegerter (CH), Joshua Whatley (GB)
Renegade Triumph: Tom Booth-Amos (GB), Ayumu Sasaki (J)
Compos Triumph: Ondrej Vostatek (CZ), Ryusei Yamanaka (J)
Feel Ducati: Philipp Öttl (D)
Orelac Ducati: Marcos Ramirez (E), Marcos Ludena (E)
WRP Ducati: Matteo Ferrari (E), Borja Jiménez (E)
Althea Ducati: Andrea Giombini (I), Alessandro Zaccone (I)
D34G Ducati: Dennis Foggia (I)
Renzi Corse Ducati: Jesús Torres (E)
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