Ferrari is making a big splash at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya: that’s where the so-called Ferrari Finali Mondiali is currently taking place – and it’s an event of the highest calibre that every motorsport fan really ought to experience at least once. Everything around the circuit is decked out in red, and everywhere you look there are not only fascinating discussions about motor racing but also a wealth of motorsport expertise. The stars, of course, are the cars – what else?

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Essentially, the event marks the final round of the season for the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe and the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America. These are the two continental one-make series organised by the legendary brand. Added to this is the Ferrari Challenge Finali Mondiali. As the name suggests, this is the world final, in which all drivers from the individual Ferrari Challenges can also take part if they wish. The race is contested in the Ferrari 296 Challenge.

But that’s not all: there are also the spectacular racing cars from the Ferrari XX programme. These are the FXX, the FXX-K and the 599XX. All three racers also have an Evo version. Furthermore, the F1 Clienti programme is taking part. These are former Formula 1 racing cars from Maranello. The Club Competizioni GT, which is also present, is similar in nature, bringing together former Ferrari GT racing cars on the track.

Another highlight is the Sport Prototipi Clienti programme. Here, a number of 499P Modificate are all going full throttle together on the track. The 499P Modificata is a derivative of the 499P. As is well known, Ferrari is enjoying success in the Hypercar class of the FIA WEC with the 499P. Naturally, the Ferrari works drivers are not about to miss out on all this excitement either.

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“I’m really delighted to be here at the Finali Mondiali Ferrari. This is actually my tenth Finali Mondiali Ferrari. Being able to celebrate this milestone at my home circuit in Barcelona is very special,” says Spanish local hero Miguel Molina, who drives the 499P in the FIA WEC and won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in it in 2024. “The Ferrari Finali Mondiali is a weekend where people can enjoy Ferrari and understand exactly what makes the Ferrari family so special. It’s a brilliant opportunity to experience all the motorsport activities – and, of course, there are plenty of cars to see.”

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Molina’s team-mate in the FIA WEC is Nicklas Nielsen. The Dane has a special connection with Ferrari’s one-make series, having been crowned European champion in 2018. “The Ferrari Challenge was, of course, very important for my racing career. Back then, it was the only opportunity I had to get involved in motorsport. At the time, I would never have dared to dream that my career would develop in this way,” says the Dane. “So I’m still glad I competed in the Ferrari Challenge back then. I’m delighted that the series is still going so strong.”

Philip Hanson is experiencing the Finali Mondiali for the first time as an official Ferrari works driver. The Briton drives the (yellow) 499P fielded by AF Corse in the FIA WEC alongside Robert Kubica and Yifei Ye. “I’m the new guy on the team. It’s obviously a privilege to be here,” he says, reflecting on the event. “There are so many cars to look at – including the historic F1 cars, for example. Ferrari really does have an incredible motorsport heritage.”