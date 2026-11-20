For Isack Hadjar, everything changed this year: the fast Racing Bulls driver was promoted to the Red Bull Racing team and from then on had to hold his own alongside Max Verstappen. A task that many in the paddock of the premier class describe as the most difficult job in Formula 1. Former team-mates of the exceptional driver know only too well how difficult it is to hold one’s own in the Dutchman’s shadow.

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Hadjar put in a valiant performance; as early as the sixth race weekend in Monaco, he secured his first podium finish with the Milton Keynes-based team, having already finished third on the Zandvoort GP podium the previous year whilst racing for the Racing Bulls team. The Frenchman also finished third in the Principality. He repeated the feat in Bau and, most recently, at the latest showdown in São Paulo.

Isack Hadjar: Living up to his own expectations

Hadjar had thus exceeded many people’s expectations, but what about the standards he sets for himself? “As far as my pace is concerned, I’ve surprised myself at times. But there were also moments when I realised why Max is a four-time world champion. I’d say I performed as well as I’d hoped to. If someone had offered me a season like this at the start of the year, I certainly would have taken it,” he replied.

When asked when he’d first become particularly aware of his team-mate’s quality, the 22-year-old from Paris – who’d missed three races after the summer break due to a wrist injury – said: “Mostly on Sundays, I’d say. Even at home on the sofa, that was the case – when I was watching the race at Monza, I was really impressed. And the way he fought his way through the field in Brazil was remarkable too.”

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