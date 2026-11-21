Indian motorbike giant Hero MotoCorp is pressing ahead with its international expansion and unveiled the production version of the new Xpulse 450 at EICMA in Milan. Having been developed initially under the code name Xpulse 421, the final model designation places the motorbike in the 450cc class, where the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the KTM 390 Adventure – both manufactured in India – are already competing for market share. In fine-tuning the chassis and ergonomics, the production model benefited from the experience of the Hero works team in the World Rally Raid Championship, led by former world champion Ross Branch.

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It is powered by a newly designed, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with two overhead camshafts, four valves and a displacement of 421 ccm. The engine delivers 47 PS at 9,100 rpm and 38 Nm at 7,500 rpm. This means the Xpulse 450 almost fully utilises the power limit for the European A2 driving licence category. Power is transmitted via a six-speed gearbox combined with an assist-slipper clutch.

For the suspension, Hero relies on components from KYB. At the front, a 43 mm USD fork with a sealed damper cartridge supports a 21-inch wire-spoke wheel fitted with a 90/90-21 tyre. Rebound and compression damping are adjustable. At the rear is a directly mounted central monoshock, adjustable for spring preload, rebound and compression. The 17-inch rear wheel is fitted with a 140/80-17 tyre. The suspension travel measures 225 and 215 mm – sufficient for challenging off-road sections, but insufficient for racing. Thanks to the moderate suspension travel and the 17-inch rear wheel, the seat height is just 848 mm. Details regarding weight and fuel tank capacity are not yet available.

Das Offroad-Abenteuer lockt: Hero Xpulse 450 Foto: Hero Das Offroad-Abenteuer lockt: Hero Xpulse 450 © Hero

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For a bike in this engine capacity class, the electronic features are extensive. Ride-by-wire offers four riding modes (one of which is off-road), which adjust not only throttle response but also the intervention thresholds of the traction control and the ABS settings. The ABS can be deactivated when riding off-road. Cruise control is also fitted as standard. The 7-inch TFT touchscreen in the cockpit supports Bluetooth connectivity as well as the mirroring of smartphone content via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

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Furthermore, the Hero Xpulse 450 comes as standard with engine guards, radiator guards, crash bars, enclosed hand guards and a rally-style windscreen. The market launch is scheduled for mid-2027, although, according to Hero, international export markets will be supplied first, before deliveries begin in the Indian home market. The manufacturer has not yet set a price.