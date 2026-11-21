Regulations, organisation and event format are currently the focus of Fabian Schuster’s work at the ADAC, as he works alongside Udo Mark (sporting director) and Michael Galinski (technical director) to get the IDM – which was briefly relaunched as Euro Moto last year – back on track.

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“The International German Motorcycle Championship (IDM) is set to embark on its first season under the auspices of the ADAC,” according to a statement from the Munich headquarters. Initial decisions regarding regulations, personnel and the event format have been made for the 2027 season. “The focus is on reliable rules with a clear emphasis on costs, an experienced organisational structure and a more attractive programme across the seven events,” say those in charge.

IDM Superbike regulations due for publication shortly

The future direction has been set out in the technical regulations. The regulations for the Superbike class, which prioritise transparent rules and cost control, will be published before the end of 2026 and will offer participants planning certainty until at least 2029.

For the Sportbike and Supersport classes, the plan is to align the regulations with those of the World Championship in order to ensure international compatibility and a uniform technical basis.

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New IDM event format

The event format will be adapted for 2027: in the Superbike class, a race will take place on Saturday from now on. As in the Superbike World Championship, a qualifying session will be held instead of Superpole sessions. On Sunday, the programme will feature a half-distance sprint race and, as before, the second race over the full distance.

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Together with the two races in the Supersport and Sportbike classes, which remain unchanged, the Superbike race will enhance the Saturday programme and make the event even more attractive for fans.

New organisational structure with a wealth of experience

In terms of personnel, the IDM is reorganising for 2027 and relying on an experienced organisational structure. Under the overall leadership of ADAC Motorcycle Sport Director Fabian Schuster, Udo Mark will take over as sporting director, whilst Michael Galinski will be responsible for technical matters. Stefan Beck will remain with the IDM as Race Director, ensuring continuity in race management.

2027 calendar further finalised

There is one change to the calendar for the 2027 season: the event at Most has been brought forward by one week and will now take place from 18 to 20 June. This gives IDM participants the opportunity to compete in the World Endurance Championship as well.

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Three test days have been added to the 2027 IDM calendar. They will take place on the Thursday before each event at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, the Lausitzring and the Nürburgring.

IDM 2027 Calendar