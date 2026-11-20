Marc Marquez’s closest rival in the World Championship had an eventful day’s work in the Algarve. It began with a promising second place in free practice. P2 was also significant because Ducati rider Marc Marquez was listed behind the ‘Martinator’.

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Hours later, Martin had to fight harder. In the end, the 2024 champion – who, however, was riding the MotoGP Aprilia at Portimão for the first time – managed to secure 10th place. A margin of 0.101 seconds saved the Madrid native from having to face the additional hurdle of the first qualifying session.

Martin’s mood reflected the up-and-down start to the weekend at Portimão. “For long stretches today, I didn’t feel very comfortable. Most of the time, I was mainly seeing the hazards all over the track. At least it all came together in the end to get into Q2 – and the time gaps are very small too. Marco, who’s currently the benchmark, is 0.2 seconds faster, which is still manageable. In the end, the result was better than how it felt; we’ve achieved our goal.”

Portimão Turn 7 – Tauma rides with Martin

Jorge Martin revealed: “I’m lacking a bit of confidence here, partly because I’ve already had a very serious crash here. That feeling always stays with me; I think about it on every lap when I’m going through the corner. I also always lose a few hundredths.” As a reminder: in 2021, Martin crashed spectacularly at Turn 7, sustaining fractures to his arms and legs.

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Marc Márquez, who finished the crucial session in P6 ahead of Martin, also spoke of uncertainty on the track. Martin nodded, but added: “I think the situation between us is quite different. With a 60-point lead, Marc can certainly afford to be relaxed.”

Jorge Martin zwischen den MotoGP-Aussteigern Rins und Miller (re.) Foto: Seidenglanz Jorge Martin zwischen den MotoGP-Aussteigern Rins und Miller (re.) © Seidenglanz

Looking ahead to Saturday’s sprint race and Sunday’s Portuguese Grand Prix, however, Martin is confident: “I don’t yet have everything I need to win. But that could come – I believe we can take the necessary step on Saturday.”

80 per cent on a circuit that demands 100 per cent

And how is Martin coping physically on this extraordinary circuit – just under four weeks after breaking his right wrist? “It is what it is; I just have to make the most of the perhaps 80 per cent I have.” At the same time, Martin admitted: “Portimão is actually a circuit that doesn’t forgive you if you’re not at 100 per cent physically or mentally. That said, I want to win – but I don’t have to win at any cost.”

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The Spaniard’s message is unmistakable. There’s unlikely to be a kamikaze ride in Portimão like there was in the sprint race in Qatar – even if the World Championship standings are stacked mercilessly against Jorge Martin. If his rival Marc Marquez manages to score two more points than Martin in the sprint, then the dream of the 2026 World Championship title will officially be over. Given the minimal time differences after Day 1 – Marc Marquez was 0.13 s faster – and the Ducati-Lenovo rider’s cautious riding style, it cannot be ruled out that Jorge Martin will postpone the title decision by another day.