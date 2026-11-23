Gresini’s special livery did not bring Alex Marquez any luck at the Portuguese Grand Prix. A collision with Johann Zarco sent the Ducati rider to the back of the MotoGP field as early as the first lap. Although he fought his way back into the points, he was forced to retire shortly afterwards. His right shoulder, which had undergone surgery, was not yet strong enough to withstand the strain.

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Marquez had actually got off to a good start. However, in the opening corners, he couldn’t find the confidence needed to hold his own consistently. “I wasn’t aggressive enough and didn’t feel 100 per cent comfortable. I wanted to take it easy. But when you do that, the other riders come at you,” explained the Spaniard.

Focus on the World Championship finale in Valencia and the KTM test

Nevertheless, he felt he was still in a decent position before the collision. “I was in a good position to get off to a proper start in the race. Then I felt a touch on the rear. I realised it was Johann who had crashed. At that moment, I had to sit up,” said Márquez, describing the incident. Whilst Zarco went down, the Gresini rider was able to continue, but finished the first lap in last place.

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Marquez then began his chase to make up ground. After nine laps, he was back in the points. But as the race went on, the pain in his right shoulder became too severe. “I decided to stop and save my strength for Valencia,” he said, explaining his early retirement. He nevertheless considered the outing to have been helpful: “It was another good day’s training to ensure I’m better prepared for Valencia.”

In Valencia, the focus isn’t solely on the race weekend. From Alex Marquez’s perspective, Tuesday’s test is likely to be even more important than the season-ending race. That’s when he’ll get his first chance to test the 850cc KTM with Pirelli tyres and get a feel for what lies ahead in 2027, when he’ll be competing as a factory rider for the Austrian brand.

Alex Márquez is proud of his big brother

Marquez had one major reason to celebrate despite his own retirement: his brother Marc secured his eighth MotoGP title – and his tenth World Championship title overall – ahead of schedule with an eighth-place finish . “Marc did what was necessary in the race to avoid taking any unnecessary risks. He had everything under control,” praised Alex.

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Alex Marquez feierte mit Bruder Marc den Gewinn des achten MotoGP-Titels Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Alex Marquez feierte mit Bruder Marc den Gewinn des achten MotoGP-Titels © Gold and Goose Photography

On the day, his pride in his brother outweighed his disappointment at his own result. “I’m really delighted about his eighth MotoGP title and his tenth world championship title overall. He deserves it. I’m very proud of him,” emphasised the Gresini Ducati rider.