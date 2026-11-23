What is Esteban Ocon trying to tell us with this social media post? On Sunday evening, following the Las Vegas Grand Prix, former Haas F1 driver Esteban Ocon posted photos of himself in his home simulator, working out with dumbbells and doing F1-specific neck exercises (and playing the game GTA VI, for the sake of completeness). He captioned the post: “Onward”, meaning roughly: “Let’s keep going”.

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So far, nothing out of the ordinary for a racing driver – except that Ocon was sacked by Haas in the middle of the season. This had been preceded by a row with his team principal at Haas, Ayao Komatsu. In the middle of the Mexican Grand Prix weekend, Haas released Ocon and made it clear that he would not be driving any more races for the team. Incidentally, just a few minutes after Ocon’s post, it was also confirmed that Rafael Câmara will drive the final two Grand Prix races for Haas in 2026 .

Ocon practises on the F1 circuit in Abu Dhabi

If you look closely, you’ll see that Ocon is practising the Abu Dhabi circuit in the simulator. The final Grand Prix of the season will take place there in just under two weeks’ time – as will the usual post-season test, in which a rookie or the third driver is usually deployed.

Is Ocon perhaps preparing for a run in Abu Dhabi? He won’t be driving in the actual Grand Prix, as all the seats are already taken. However, Ocon is repeatedly linked with a test and reserve driver role at Aston Martin for 2027. Although the team already has two reserve drivers in Jak Crawford and Stoffel Vandoorne, they have hardly any driving experience in the current Formula 1 cars. Ocon, on the other hand, knows the 2026 cars inside out.

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Earlier in the season – before his surprise dismissal in the middle of the race weekend – it had already been announced that Ocon would not be driving for Haas in 2027, as his contract would not be renewed. At the time, Ocon had ambitiously stated that his time in F1 was not yet over. As no full-time seat was set to become available, there was speculation about roles as a number three driver.