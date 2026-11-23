Cycle World: An icon of motorcycling journalism is no more
With Cycle World – which had been available exclusively online for the past six years – one of the most long-established publications in motorcycling journalism disappeared without a trace.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
No announcement, none of the usual excuses citing the difficult climate in the media world, nothing – simply nothing at all: On 7 July, Octane Media abruptly ceased publication of the online magazine
Cycle World was founded in 1962 as a print magazine, at a time when the internet was not even conceivable. The last printed issue was the October 2020 edition. After that, Cycle World was available only online and as a digital edition for subscribers.
Around ten motorbike magazines continue to be published in print in the US, ranging from classic motorbike magazines covering a broad spectrum of topics to those specialising in choppers, off-road riding and vintage bikes. The oldest US motorbike magazine is *American Motorcyclist*, the official magazine of the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA).
For this SPEEDWEEK writer, who is interested in technical details and fundamental issues, the closure of Cycle World is a bitter loss, as one of his favourite writers is among those made redundant: Kevin Cameron (85), known simply as KC in the scene, who, in his articles and analyses, tackles topics that are not covered – or at least not in such depth – in the usual motorcycling magazines (both print and online). His style differs from that of conventional motorsport journalism: KC explains complex physical phenomena – such as gas vibrations in the exhaust, piston cooling, chassis geometry or tyre deformation – in clear yet scientifically precise language, or uses his background knowledge to place race results in a broader context.
Cyleworld.com remains accessible, and with it all of KC’s articles published to date. That is certainly some comforting news, but it gets even better: the American online portal superbikeplanet.com reacted immediately and secured Cameron as a freelance columnist. His
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