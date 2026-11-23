No announcement, none of the usual excuses citing the difficult climate in the media world, nothing – simply nothing at all: On 7 July, Octane Media abruptly ceased publication of the online magazine Cycle World (along with its sister titles UTV Driver and ATV Rider) and made the editorial team redundant. This brought the publication’s history to an end after 64 years.

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Cycle World was founded in 1962 as a print magazine, at a time when the internet was not even conceivable. The last printed issue was the October 2020 edition. After that, Cycle World was available only online and as a digital edition for subscribers.

Around ten motorbike magazines continue to be published in print in the US, ranging from classic motorbike magazines covering a broad spectrum of topics to those specialising in choppers, off-road riding and vintage bikes. The oldest US motorbike magazine is *American Motorcyclist*, the official magazine of the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA).

In den USA Kult: Die Kolumnen von Kevin Cameron Foto: Archiv Lüthi In den USA Kult: Die Kolumnen von Kevin Cameron © Archiv Lüthi

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For this SPEEDWEEK writer, who is interested in technical details and fundamental issues, the closure of Cycle World is a bitter loss, as one of his favourite writers is among those made redundant: Kevin Cameron (85), known simply as KC in the scene, who, in his articles and analyses, tackles topics that are not covered – or at least not in such depth – in the usual motorcycling magazines (both print and online). His style differs from that of conventional motorsport journalism: KC explains complex physical phenomena – such as gas vibrations in the exhaust, piston cooling, chassis geometry or tyre deformation – in clear yet scientifically precise language, or uses his background knowledge to place race results in a broader context.

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