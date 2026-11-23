Mugello, late May. Marc Marquez has only just returned after having to sit out the races at Le Mans and Barcelona due to injury. The Grand Prix didn’t go to plan, with a meagre 14 points to show for the weekend. On the other hand, Marco Bezzecchi won yet again on his Aprilia. After seven race weekends, the figures are stark: 173 points for Bezzecchi, 71 for Marquez. A 102-point deficit. At the time, it was widely believed the title would be decided amongst the Aprilia riders. Anyone who believed Marc Marquez could defend his title was considered a dreamer.

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In the Ducati pit, they believed in it. Just under six months later, after Marc Marquez crossed the finish line at Portimão, Davide Tardozzi wore a T-shirt bearing the word ‘History’ and recounted what had happened back then.

Motivational speech: After Mugello, Tardozzi had a stern word with Marquez

“Minus 102 at Mugello and the way we lost the race there – that gave us the strength, the fuel, to say: ‘It’s not over yet’,” recalled the team manager. Marquez crossed the finish line in seventh place in the race, whilst Aprilia secured a one-two at the front. “They’re fast, but we’ll show who Marc Marquez is, who Ducati is, who this team is.”

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The MotoGP reporter wanted to know whether he’d actually believed that back then. Tardozzi took Márquez aside at the time: “We looked each other in the eye and said: ‘We’ll never give up. We’ll never give in.’ That’s exactly what makes the Ducati factory team a winning team.”

What followed can be summed up in figures. From Hungary to Portimão, Marquez scored 368 points, whilst Bezzecchi managed just 221. A deficit of 102 turned into a lead of 45. Even the crash in Saturday’s sprint race, one and a half laps before securing the title, only delayed the celebrations by a day. On Sunday, eighth place was enough, and Marquez was crowned MotoGP World Champion for the eighth time.

Márquez-Ducati: “This package is the winning package”

For Ducati, it is their fifth consecutive riders’ title. And Tardozzi wouldn’t be Tardozzi if he were to talk only about the rider. “It’s not about whether it’s 50 per cent him and 50 per cent someone else. The package has to work,” he clarified. “If it’s 80 per cent down to the rider, I don’t care. A rider always loses out without the team and the bike. It’s the whole package, and our package is the winning package.”

Ducati-Teammanager Davide Tardozzi (re.) mit Marc Marquez Foto: Gold & Goose Ducati-Teammanager Davide Tardozzi (re.) mit Marc Marquez © Gold & Goose

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But he also paid tribute to the opposition. “Aprilia have done a fantastic job; they were incredible opponents,” said Tardozzi. “Our championship is so outstanding because of our opponents. In some races, they were much faster than us.”

The battle isn’t quite over yet. In the Constructors’ World Championship, Aprilia leads 598 to 589 points ahead of the final round in Valencia. “It’s not over yet,” Tardozzi acknowledged. The riders’ title is secure; the battle for the manufacturers’ crown will be decided in Valencia.