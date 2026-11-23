For four years, Xavi Vierge toiled with great loyalty on an uncompetitive Honda, only to end up on an equally underperforming Yamaha in the 2026 Superbike World Championship. But the Catalan made an impression not only with his admirable commitment, but also by being faster than long-serving Yamaha rider Andrea Locatelli for much of the season.

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Xavier Vierge Foto: Instagram/Xavi Vierge Xavier Vierge © Instagram/Xavi Vierge

The fact that Vierge had to make way for MotoGP rider Jack Miller in the Yamaha works team for 2027 – the 29-year-old had only a one-year contract – turned out, in hindsight, to be a stroke of luck: As Álvaro Bautista’s successor at the Ducati-backed Barni Racing team, the Spaniard will have machinery next year that is virtually identical to the Aruba.it factory bikes.

Vierge will officially make his debut on the V4R at the Jerez test on 25 and 26 November. In fact, he has already completed many laps on a test bike. This is because, with the V4S, Ducati has a bike in its range that is very similar to the one used in the World Superbike Championship. The track day, which was also attended by his team-mate Yari Montella, took place at MotorLand Aragón.

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Xavier Vierge Foto: Instagram/Xavi Vierge Xavier Vierge © Instagram/Xavi Vierge

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Vierge is expected to make his debut on his race bike at the Valencia test on 9–10 December.