Whilst the new IDM promoter, led by the ADAC, continues to gain momentum, changes are still underway during the winter break. One rider is stepping up, another is staying at home, and two cups are back in the starting blocks.

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Up-and-coming talent in Bavaria

The year 2026 will be particularly memorable for IDM Superbike rider Markus Reiterberger for a number of reasons. In late summer, he clinched the Endurance World Championship title for BMW alongside Michael Van der Mark and Steven Odendaal. But now he has even more reasons to celebrate on a very personal level. From mid-November, there will be four of them in the Reiterberger household. Following the arrival of their daughter Valentina, Markus Reiterberger and his partner have now welcomed another daughter, Eleni. Everyone involved is doing well, and we at SPEEDWEEK.com would also like to wish them all the best.

Farewell greetings from Italy

Following his years in the World Championship, Lorenzo Zanetti continued to race in the IDM Superbike for the Triple M Ducati Frankfurt team. As a Ducati test rider, the Italian played a key role in the development of the current bike. Zanetti is now bidding farewell to the German series and returning to Italy. “Thank you very much for the past few years,” Zanetti says to the IDM. “I wish the series and all its riders all the best and good luck.”

Testing on the World Championship circuit

The IDM has not scheduled its visit to the MotoGP and WorldSBK circuit in Assen until mid-August 2027. In the run-up to this, riders can complete test laps with training provider Speer in Assen. “One of Europe’s most legendary motorbike race tracks will be back on our calendar in 2027,” says the organiser enthusiastically. “On 3 and 4 July 2027, we’ll be heading to the TT Circuit Assen with Speer Racing. Two days on the circuit usually reserved for the MotoGP stars. And with plenty of track time.” The offer: two days at the TT Circuit Assen, eleven 20-minute sessions, a 98 dB noise limit, at an early-bird price of 600 euros.

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Two cup classes back on the grid

As in recent years, numerous support races will once again take place at the 2027 IDM. The Twin and Pro Superstock 1000 Cups are back on the programme. “The 2027 race calendar is here,” the organisers have just announced. “The dates have been finalised and we’re already looking forward to a new, exciting racing season with you all. In 2027, too, we can expect thrilling races, familiar circuits, new challenges and plenty of passion for motorsport. With the Twin Cup and Pro Superstock 1000, we’ll be lining up on the grid together once again. Preparations are already in full swing. Registration for the 2027 season will open in the coming weeks. Further information will follow shortly. So: mark the dates in your diaries, get your motorbikes ready and start getting excited. We look forward to seeing you all and to a fantastic 2027 season.”

Twin Cup Calendar

14–16 May Oschersleben (IDM) 28–30 May Brno/CZ tbc. (IDM) 23–25 July: Lausitzring (IDM) 30 July to 1 August: Schleizer Dreieck (SC World Championship) 17–19 September: Frohburger Dreieck

Pro Superstock 1000 calendar