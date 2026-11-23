The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmeló hosted some fantastic motorsport over the weekend. Ferrari stopped off there as part of its Finali Mondiali series and put on a superb show. The highlight of the event was the Ferrari Challenge races. Both the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe and the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America held their season-ending rounds. Nearly 80 Ferrari 296 Challenge cars were on the track. Ferrari has also already unveiled the successor, the 296 Challenge Evo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The European title went to Sergio Paulet (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) in the Trofeo Pirelli class. Michael Verhagen (Ferrari Warszawa) clinched the Trofeo Pirelli Am championship. In the Coppa Shell, Sven Schömer (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg) celebrated winning the title, whilst Jean Ryu (Kessel Racing) took the Coppa Shell Am title.

In the North American equivalent, Johnny Kaminskey (Ferrari of Long Island) claimed the title in the Trofeo Pirelli, whilst Mitchell Green (Ferrari of Westlake) took the title in the Trofeo Pirelli Am. Blake Rosser (Ferrari of San Diego) won the Coppa Shell, whilst Melyssa Kozyra (Ferrari of Naples) won the Coppa Shell Am.

But then things got really exciting again. Because once the two continental series had concluded, the focus shifted to the Finali Mondiali title on Saturday and Sunday. All Ferrari Challenge drivers present in Barcelona had the opportunity to take part in the World Final races and made the most of it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The races were full of excitement – and in the end, it was the favourites who came out on top. Niklas Abrahamsen (Formula Racing) won the Trofeo Pirelli and Michael Verhagen (Ferrari Warszawa) claimed the Trofeo Pirelli Am title. Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) triumphed in the Coppa Shell and Charles Chan (Formula Racing) in the Coppa Shell Am.

Topic of the week Crazy MotoGP hero? Jorge Martin as 2026 World Champion in Psychology Many shook their heads – whether out of bewilderment, admiration or disapproval – when a badly injured Jorge Martin opened the throttle at Sepang and Losail. Martin’s message has got through. Thomas Kuttruf Read More

The best example of how the Ferrari Challenge can be a springboard to a successful career in motorsport is Thomas Neubauer. He won the Finali Mondiali in 2022. He is now a works driver for Ferrari. “The Ferrari Challenge is a fantastic championship. The 296 Challenge and the new Evo are really good racing cars and already very close to a GT3 car,” he explains. “The Ferrari Challenge is a brilliant training ground where you really learn a lot.”

Ferrari has also revealed where the 2027 Finali Mondiali is to take place. The venue will be the ‘Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari’ in Imola from 20 to 24 October 2027.