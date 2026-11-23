The Aprilia riders Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi faced a difficult task at Portimão. On the spectacular rollercoaster circuit in Portugal’s Algarve, the pair attempted to at least delay the decision on the 2026 MotoGP World Championship title until the season finale in Valencia.

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‘Bez’ put in a commanding performance throughout the weekend. On Saturday, he secured pole position in qualifying and won the sprint race in commanding fashion, finishing over eight seconds ahead of his team-mate Raul Fernandez. The “Martinator” crossed the finish line in fifth place. Championship leader Marc Marquez crashed on the penultimate lap, meaning the title decider was postponed until Sunday.

In the Grand Prix, MM93 stormed to the front from second on the grid at the start. Martin also got off to a good start from seventh on the grid in the 25-lap race. Bezzecchi dropped back early on – at one point he was down in fifth place. The Italian kept his cool and fought his way back up the field. On lap 15, he overtook the impetuous Fernández – after that, he had everything under control. Martin was unable to match his team-mate’s pace, but he did manage to keep Fernández, who was in second place, at bay.

As Marquez fell further and further back in the closing stages, things got interesting once again in what had otherwise been a rather uneventful race. The 33-year-old had to finish the main race in at least 9th place – then it wouldn’t have mattered where his rivals ended up. Marquez was running in exactly that position in the final laps, whilst Luca Marini, Valentino Rossi’s half-brother, was charging up from behind. What if the Honda rider were to overtake the Spaniard?

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Marc Marquez Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Marc Marquez © Gold and Goose Photography

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To prevent Marquez’s World Championship celebrations in Portimão, Martin would have had to win – which would have meant Bezzecchi letting him past. There was no talk of team orders at Aprilia, but in the pits, racing director Massimo Rivola and technical director Fabiano Sterlacchini were nervously putting their heads together.

The whole thing was then settled after Diogo Moreira (LCR Honda) went off on the final lap. The MotoGP rookie crashed in Turn 5 whilst running in seventh place. Márquez crossed the finish line just ahead of Marini in eighth place and was crowned world champion. Martin and Bezzecchi were the first to congratulate him on the track. Even Rivola could do nothing but tip his hat. “First of all, I’d like to congratulate Marc on his tenth title. He’s mastered the season in exemplary fashion,” said the Italian, paying tribute to the now ten-time champion.

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Massimo Rivola: “It was a perfect weekend for Marco”

Bezzecchi won with a 3.8-second lead over Martin. “It was a perfect weekend for Marco, who secured pole position with a lap record, won the sprint and the main race, and also set the fastest lap of the race,” said Rivola, praising his rider. “Jorge gave it his all and more – given his physical condition, he put in an incredible performance.”