As has so often been the case in Formula 1 recently, the FIA race stewards had their work cut out for them at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Several controversial incidents and collisions led to various investigations and penalties.

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Two penalties were handed down after the race (one of which affects Vegas, the other Qatar). In addition, a penalty that had not been served during the race was applied retrospectively. It’s complicated – let’s take a look at it step by step.

Isack Hadjar receives retrospective F1 penalty in Vegas

Red Bull Racing driver Isack Hadjar was handed a ten-second penalty after the race for pulling away during the safety car period following the collision between Sergio Pérez (Cadillac) and Rafael Câmara (Haas), before his tyre change. The official reason given was that Hadjar had driven “unnecessarily slowly”.

The Frenchman’s reasoning: during the safety car phase following the accident, most teams were handling their drivers’ double tyre changes simultaneously (known as ‘double-stacking’). This means that the second driver on each team loses time whilst waiting for the first driver’s pit stop to finish. Accordingly, Hadjar had, with foresight, sought to open up a gap on Max Verstappen. Unfortunately, however, this is not permitted, and as a result, a retrospective penalty was imposed, which was added to the race result. As Hadjar had already fallen well behind due to damage to his front wing, the penalty made no difference to his points tally; Hadjar dropped just one place behind Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) and is now 15th.

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Both Ferrari drivers penalised

There had already been several penalties during the race: Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton received a ten-second penalty for leaving the track whilst battling with Lando Norris (McLaren) and, in the view of the race stewards, gaining an advantage as a result. He served this penalty during a pit stop, so it did not affect the race outcome retrospectively.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc had been handed a ten-second penalty for his manoeuvre against his team-mate Lewis Hamilton during the race. However, as he was unable to serve it during the race, it was added to his result at the end, causing him to drop to 10th place.

For a short while, an investigation was also conducted into Oscar Piastri, who finished third in Las Vegas, for an offence under yellow flags. However, no penalty followed, and Piastri retained his podium place.

Pérez faces grid penalty for the F1 Grand Prix in Qatar

A penalty from the Las Vegas race (imposed after the Grand Prix) will follow him to Qatar: Sergio Pérez (Cadillac) must start five places further back on the grid in Qatar. The reason for this is the collision with Haas driver Rafael Câmara, which also led to Pérez’s retirement from the Grand Prix in Vegas.

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