The first lap of Sunday’s race at Portimão was a wild one, particularly for Fabio di Giannantonio. Starting from third on the grid, the VR46 rider set off on the 25-lap race at the Algarve circuit. After just a few corners, he had already gained a place and settled in behind the eventual world champion Marc Marquez, before Jorge Martin forced the Italian wide following a mistake by number 49. So, within the space of a single corner, he dropped from second back to seventh place: “It was an unpleasant race for me. Not from the start, but from the moment I was pushed aside by Jorge in Turn 13 on the first lap.” On the second lap, “Diggia” initially lost further places; the Italian dropped back as far as 10th.

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Would it have made a difference not to have lost the battle with Jorge Martin, who sent the former Moto3 World Championship runner-up straight into the thick of the action, where he lost further places? “You don’t get anywhere with ‘would haves, could haves and ifs’.” The Roman put it into perspective: “Of course I lost time there, and I was closer to the riders ahead of me before that situation than afterwards. But they’re fighting their own championship this year.”

As the chequered flag fell, the 28-year-old was shown in fourth place on the results board, three seconds off the podium – the father-to-be was thus the highest-placed rider on the Ducati Desmosedici.

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It was a race of highs and lows for the rider: “I’m satisfied with the pace at the end, because in the final laps we were the fastest on the track.” This fact gave the rider, who will be racing for KTM next year, cause for optimism: “If you can set your best lap times towards the end, it means you’re in good physical shape.” The Algarve circuit is considered particularly physically demanding. For Di Giannantonio, his fourth place as the best-placed Ducati rider was therefore logical: “Well deserved!”

The result also gave Di Giannantonio renewed hope with regard to the World Championship standings. Following Acosta’s crash, the rider currently in sixth place is now even back in contention for fourth place. This is because Fabio Di Giannantonio also finished ahead of Ai Ogura, who is fifth in the World Championship.