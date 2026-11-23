Diogo Moreira caused more than a moment of panic as early as Saturday’s qualifying session: on his final fast lap in Q1, the Brazilian rode over the still-damp track markings on the inside of Turn 15 whilst on slicks. The result: a highside, in which the 22-year-old was hurled through the air for several seconds before hitting the ground hard. His RC213V was completely destroyed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rookie himself later remarked: “My whole body aches. But I was lucky.” He had escaped uninjured. Curiously, the interruption he himself caused helped the rookie through to Q2. When the session resumed, no rider had enough time left to improve their lap time.

First the warning, then the crash

On Sunday’s Grand Prix, too, a crash played a significant role for Diogo Moreira on the Algarve circuit: a front-wheel slip brought the young man from São Paulo’s GP outing to an end. However, he hadn’t pushed too hard on Sunday – quite the opposite: “I crashed because the front tyre was too cold. I’d already been shown a warning about it two laps earlier.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The frustration felt by the rider with number 11 was understandably great: “I’m angry because, up until then, I’d been putting in my best race of the year. It’s a real shame to have to end the GP like this.” Having started from 11th on the grid, the LCR rider spent 15 of the 25 laps in fifth place following a blistering first lap. At the time of his crash, he was still in seventh place.

Topic of the week Crazy MotoGP hero? Jorge Martin as 2026 World Champion in Psychology Many shook their heads – whether out of bewilderment, admiration or disapproval – when a badly injured Jorge Martin opened the throttle at Sepang and Losail. Martin’s message has got through. Read More TV Program Live Valencia: International Livestream MotoGP World Championship 27.11.2026 - 08:55

Moreira: “I did my best not to make any mistakes. When I was riding behind Fermin Aldeguer, I opened the throttle and the tyre felt good. It was only when I was on my own that I started having problems. And once the tyres lose temperature, it’s very difficult to get them back into their operating window.

Moreira’s strategy of holding on didn’t pay off

“Then it gets worse lap by lap.” Moreira was correspondingly cautious over the final few metres at Portimão: “I didn’t push too hard, because I thought: you just have to hold on for one more lap and just get to the finish.” A plan that didn’t work out. Nevertheless: “Ultimately, I’m satisfied, because we held on after Saturday’s crash and put in a good race.”

A bitter blow for team boss Lucio Cecchinello: star rider Johann Zarco also went down – on both Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement