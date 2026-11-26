Luca Marini has been part of the official Honda MotoGP works team for three years. But the 29-year-old is also set to contest his final races in familiar surroundings. Had Marini been asked two years ago – following a disastrous debut season on the RC213V – what changes he would like to see, his answer would have been much more definitive than it was in November 2026. For in the final year of his contract, a number of improvements finally took effect, bringing Rossi’s half-brother back into the front half of the field. For the first time, Marini was by far the best Honda rider.

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Accordingly, Marini takes a mixed view of his time with the world’s largest manufacturer: “It was definitely a positive experience, as I’ve developed both as a rider and as a person. But it’s also a strange feeling to be leaving at a time when so many things have improved significantly. It took a while, but the changes were significant and positive – and some of them will only really take effect next year; some of them were also my own initiative.”

Valencia, 2025: Marini revitalised Honda’s test department

Marini continued: “I also feel that we could have achieved even more in 2026. As far as I’m concerned, we didn’t see everything through to the end that we’d started.” Nor should his greatest achievement be forgotten: “Valencia 2025 was the highlight in my view. My result allowed us to be freed from the concessions, which was particularly good news for the Honda test department.”

In Valencia, the focus is already firmly on the future: “But now I’m also looking forward to lots of new changes – new bikes, new tyres, it’s going to be very interesting – and I’m looking forward to the competition, including against the Honda riders.”

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Marini: Focus on ‘aerodynamics’

Luca Marini also sees the further development of aerodynamic components as a key task: “The changes to the regulations aren’t very significant in this area – and generally speaking, I’m convinced there’s still plenty of scope for development in this field. Aprilia in particular has done an exceptional job here over the last 1–2 years; it’s a great challenge for all manufacturers.”

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Next Tuesday, Luca Marini will meet his new team-mate, Moto2 graduate Senna Agius, in the KTM-Tech3 pit. This is a good starting point for the experienced Italian: “The fact that Senna comes from Moto2 and has a great deal of experience with Pirelli is something I see as an advantage for us.”