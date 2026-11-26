Raul Fernandez travelled to Valencia for the MotoGP season finale on the back of some strong results. In the last four races (Sprints and Grands Prix), the Trackhouse Aprilia rider has secured three podium finishes. Now he needs to muster his last reserves of energy so that he can round off the year on a high in front of his home fans.

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“I think the season is too long; I’m very tired. Another thing is that we’re in Valencia. We have to do too many things for the Spanish people,” sighed the Madrid-born rider on Thursday ahead of the race weekend. “It’s quite difficult to stick to your own plan. But that’s what makes the difference between being competitive and being very fast. Small details can make a big difference.”

Fernandez is thus criticising the extensive programme that riders have to complete off the track during a MotoGP weekend – especially when it’s a home Grand Prix. “The problem is that we’re under too much stress at the weekend and have too many things to get done – we’re always pushing ourselves to the limit a bit,” emphasised the 26-year-old. “For me, that’s currently the critical issue in MotoGP. That’s why I’m quite tired. Sure, it’s part of the sport, but we’re wasting too much energy on things that don’t help you at the weekend. To help the sport grow, we just have to do it.”

In sporting terms, the 2026 MotoGP season was a success for Fernandez. He was competitive on the Aprilia RS-GP and consistently featured amongst the top riders. He sits seventh in the World Championship standings with 283 points ahead of the Valencia Grand Prix.

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Raúl Fernández: “We’ve had a very strong season”

“My season was very difficult at times, especially when I think back to Mugello, France and the race where I wasn’t able to sign my new contract. For me, that was the most critical point,” said Fernandez, referring to the protracted contract negotiations with Trackhouse Racing. “Otherwise, we’ve had a very strong season. Seven GP podiums, four in the sprint races. We’ve always fought for a good qualifying result; I made it into Q2 many times. We’ve improved significantly. I also believe that last year’s results helped me mentally. Because once you’ve done it once, you know you can do it again. But it was also a natural progression. I also believe that we’re now more of a team and have grown closer together.”

In which areas can Fernández improve for 2027? “I don’t want to think too much about next year just yet,” he said, waving the question away. “But the fact that I’ve got a two-year contract will certainly help me. As for the races, I don’t know. I don’t know what the new bike, the new tyres and the new aerodynamics will be like. We need to finish this season well first. We’ve got a good chance of fighting for another podium finish here, or even the win. I feel ready for the next victory. Then, looking ahead to next year, we’ll see what our strengths and weaknesses are.”