Formula 1 fans in Las Vegas were treated to a real spectacle: an incredible 352 overtaking manoeuvres were recorded during the race on the fast street circuit in the gambling metropolis, with 35 changes of position at the front alone. Nevertheless, not all GP fans were satisfied, as a large proportion of the overtaking manoeuvres took place due to differences in battery charge levels.

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In the paddock in Qatar, the Formula 1 drivers were therefore asked what they thought of this style of racing, and Nico Hülkenberg responded positively: “I actually found it quite entertaining. It was a bit like the IndyCar Series, like an oval race. No one could really pull away; everyone was bunched together, and I don’t think we’ve seen that very often in Formula 1 – at least not as far as I can remember.”

Las Vegas Grand Prix: a special case with entertainment value

“I think Vegas was a special case; we experienced it so extremely for the first time this year. If I recall correctly, there was also some yo-yo racing at Monza, but not to this extent. So, as long as not every race turns out like that, it’s perfectly fine to have a Grand Prix where that’s the case,” added the Audi works driver.

The 39-year-old expects significantly less action at the upcoming race in Qatar. When asked whether qualifying would be as important as it was in Monaco – given the maximum usage time for tyre sets and the track’s characteristics – because the race could turn into a procession, Hülkenberg explained: “I reckon so, because overtaking has been really difficult here in the past, and I see no reason why that should have changed. So it could well turn out that way.”

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