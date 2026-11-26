Although the Formula 1 season is drawing to a close, McLaren is keenly introducing new developments on the track. The Woking-based team had already made improvements to the underbody in Brazil and brought a new front and rear wing with them. For the subsequent race in Las Vegas, further work was carried out on the underbody.

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And in the gambling capital, the two McLaren stars, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, were beaming from the podium. They finished in second and third place behind winner Max Verstappen. However, this was not only down to the strong performance of the two Formula 1 stars and their cars, but also to the fact that the Mercedes drivers, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, did not remain error-free in the final laps.

In the Qatar paddock, the question therefore arose as to just how well the McLaren Formula 1 car is now performing with the new parts. “It’s hard to say exactly what the upgrade is worth,” Norris explained after a brief pause. “The car is performing better; we now have more grip. And that’s all I could ask for. So the upgrades are having exactly the effects we expected.”

Lando Norris: “Red Bull Racing currently has a very good overall package”

“If you look at the performance, in terms of pace over the last few race weekends we’ve been a bit closer to the level of Mercedes and Ferrari. Our problem was speed on the straights; we simply didn’t have a very good compromise between cornering speed and straight-line pace,” the 27-year-old Briton went on to analyse.

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“But we’ve been a bit more consistent of late. Everything still points to the Red Bull Racing car being the most consistent in all conditions – on tight, twisty circuits, on high-speed tracks and even on slower circuits. Red Bull Racing currently has a very good overall package. Perhaps they aren’t the best at every moment; sometimes Mercedes or Ferrari are ahead,” said Norris on the balance of power in the Formula 1 field. “But we’ve managed to be a bit more consistent recently, and that’s certainly partly down to the new parts.”