Luca Marini had two reasons to be pleased following the MotoGP race at Portimão. After a difficult weekend, the Honda works rider finished ninth. At the same time, even before the season finale in Valencia, it is already certain that he will end the season as the top rider for a Japanese manufacturer. The rider, currently 13th in the World Championship, is 39 points ahead of Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo, who can no longer catch him with just 37 points still up for grabs.

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Marini gave these achievements their own names. “I’m really pleased and proud to have won both trophies: the Honda Cup and the Japan Cup in the championship,” explained the Italian. He is not referring to official titles, but to his position in comparison with the Honda and Yamaha riders. “That was the goal right from the start of the season. That’s why I’m happy, because I’ve achieved everything I could this season.”

A statement that, given the course of the season, certainly leaves room for debate. Compared to his brand-mates, Marini scored points consistently enough to win this internal ranking. In terms of pure pace, however, Johann Zarco, Joan Mir and rookie Diogo Moreira often had more to offer. Their lack of consistency prevented them from translating this advantage into the World Championship standings.

Portimão provided another example of this. Moreira held his own in the top five until the 15th lap. On the final lap, the LCR Honda rider crashed whilst in seventh place, allowing Marini to move up to ninth. The Italian made no secret of the role this played in his result: “I was a bit lucky with the crashes ahead of me. But that’s part of racing.”

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Marini had Marquez right in front of him

In the closing stages, Marini was riding behind the former and current world champion Marc Marquez. He was unable to mount an attack on the Ducati rider. “I tried everything to overtake Marc – just as I’d done with Binder earlier. But they were simply a bit quicker and stronger than me. That’s why it was impossible to attack,’ he explained. Compared to the rest of the weekend, however, his race had still been decent: ‘Things had really gone badly. So a result in the top nine is perfect.’

Marini attributed the improvement to changes to the bike and, above all, to the medium rear tyre. He’d already felt more comfortable on Friday morning than he did later in qualifying with the soft tyre. “I had problems turning in with the soft tyre. With the medium one, it’s much easier to steer the bike via the rear tyre because it’s a bit harder,” explained the Honda rider.

This helped him accelerate, particularly in the fast corners. “When you open the throttle, you can use the rear tyre spinning to turn the bike. That was much easier. That was the key,” said Marini. There were no major issues with tyre wear. Due to the cooler conditions, they had been more concerned about the front tyre’s temperature, but ultimately everything turned out fine.

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The potential title decider played no part in Marini’s attempt to catch up with Marquez. “I didn’t think about it,” he clarified. Marini found it understandable that the Ducati rider was more cautious following his crash during the sprint on Sunday. “He couldn’t afford to make the same mistake again. He did what was necessary for the title. In the end, what counts is who became World Champion – not today’s result,” emphasised the Italian.