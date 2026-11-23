Prior to the 2026 season, Daniel Munoz had only competed as a reserve rider in the Moto2 World Championship. In 2024, he contested five races for the Pertamina Mandalika Gas Up Team. This was followed in 2025 by two Grands Prix for the Forward Team and then eleven races for KTM Ajo, when he stood in for the injured Deniz Öncü from the Austrian Grand Prix onwards. Last year, the Spaniard put in some strong performances; in Barcelona, he finished third to secure his first podium finish. His strong form earned him a contract with the world championship-winning Italtrans team for 2026.

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Muñoz got off to a good start in his first full Moto2 season. He finished 8th in Thailand and came second in Brazil. This was followed by a number of top-10 finishes. He finished 5th in both Indonesia and Qatar.

In Portimão, he secured sixth on the grid in Saturday’s qualifying. In Sunday’s race, Muñoz was on a mission right from the start. He ruthlessly capitalised on the chaos at the start and the mistakes made by his rivals, such as Senna Agius (Intact GP) and Daniel Holgado (Aspar) – taking the lead on the second lap. Leading the race, Muñoz quickly built up a one-second lead over his pursuers. Drama struck on lap 7: Filip Salac crashed, and Zonta van den Goorbergh, Celestino Vietti and championship leader Manuel Gonzalez were unable to avoid him – the race was subsequently halted.

Daniel Munoz war in Portimao nicht zu schlagen Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Daniel Munoz war in Portimao nicht zu schlagen © Gold and Goose Photography

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For the restart over seven laps, the order prior to the red flag applied. Muñoz therefore started the race from pole position, but lost the lead to Ivan Ortola. Ortola, too, was unable to hold on to the lead for long: Alonso López finished the first lap in the lead ahead of Muñoz, Agius and Ortola. Muñoz fought back and retook the lead. He was the fastest driver on the track, extended his lead and crossed the finish line seven-tenths of a second ahead of López.

Dani Muñoz secured his first Grand Prix victory at Portimão. “I just feel brilliant. This is incredible for me, especially as my whole family is here – all the people who are always there for me and support me. It’s my first ever victory in the World Championship,” said the Spaniard happily. “A year ago, I was still racing in the Spanish Championship. It’s a huge leap forward, unbelievable. I feel brilliant.”

Dani Muñoz: “The crowd were absolutely going wild for me!”

Munoz was unbeatable on Sunday. Why did he have such superior speed in the race? “The track was a bit trickier on Sunday because the tarmac was dirty after the rain,” explained the 20-year-old. “I just really put my foot down. In the first two laps, I saw that I could keep up the pace. I thought to myself: ‘OK, I’ve got the pace, you just have to stay calm and give it a go. If it works out, that’s incredible; if not, at least I’ll have tried’.”

What emotions came flooding back when the chequered flag was waved? “I don’t know. It only started to sink in when I saw all the marshals and all the people who were absolutely going wild because of me,” recalled Muñoz. “And I thought: ‘Right, you’ve won a race, you can celebrate’. Now I’ve lost my voice!”

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