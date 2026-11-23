Having already stepped in for the injured Joan Mir at the Qatar Grand Prix, Jake Dixon was once again called upon by the Honda Racing Corporation as a replacement last weekend in Portimão . Dixon did not have particularly fond memories of the Portuguese circuit: in six Moto2 races, he only crossed the chequered flag in sixth place in 2023. And when the Superbike World Championship kicked off its European season in Portimão this year, the 30-year-old was absent due to a hand injury he’d sustained at the Phillip Island test before the start of the season.

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Armed with the experience from the desert event, Dixon headed into his second outing with a slightly better idea of what to expect – and surprised everyone on Friday with a faster lap time than regular rider Luca Marini! However, finishing 16th, the Honda rider was a full second off the day’s fastest time set by Álex Márquez (Ducati).

“I have to give a great deal of the credit to the HRC team – they gave me exactly the information I needed to ride faster, and nothing else,” explained Dixon. “Alberto Puig is also an incredible team manager; his approach really makes all the difference, and you can tell he has a deep understanding of the riders. Portimão is a completely different track to Qatar, and it took me a few laps to adapt, but in the end I felt pretty good, and I think the lap time reflects that too. On this track, it’s all about the flow – if you feel good, you ride well, and the lap times come naturally.”

However, for the rest of the weekend, Dixon struggled and failed to finish in the top 15 in qualifying, the sprint or the race. To make matters worse, there were mixed conditions on Saturday.

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“The conditions changed almost with every lap today, and as I didn’t know the tyres as well as everyone else, it got quite exciting in places. One lap on wet tyres in Q1, then I switched to slicks, but then the red flag came out, and I think we could have got a bit more out of it with a few more laps and a better understanding. I learnt a lot again today,” emphasised the father of a young daughter. “I’d hoped for much more [on Sunday] than I ultimately managed to show – I just didn’t feel comfortable. There’s still a lot to learn and understand, but that’s the reality when you’ve only had two race weekends on a bike like this. A few tough battles during the race, some of which forced me off the track, meant that I learnt a lot once again. The changing conditions this weekend helped us at the start, but certainly made today more complicated. I’d love nothing more than to be able to spend a day testing without any pressure and with more time on the bike.”