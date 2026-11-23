Mercedes driver George Russell was locked in a thrilling battle with eventual race winner Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) for much of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Briton would likely have made it onto the podium with ease had he not made a huge mistake shortly before the end of the race. On lap 48 of 50, Russell lost control of his Silver Arrow at Turn 5, missed the corner and crashed straight into the Tecpro barrier. He didn’t hit it hard and was able to carry on, but dropped back to ninth place. That’s where he eventually finished in the final standings.

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George Russell: A setback in the battle for second place in the F1 World Championship

A costly mistake for Russell shortly before the end. After all, the Mercedes driver is still right in the thick of the battle for second place in the World Championship. In the World Championship standings, he is in 4th place, level on points with Lando Norris (McLaren) in 5th. Russell trails Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari, 3rd) by three points and is now a full 40 points behind Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing, 2nd). An F1 driver can score a maximum of 50 points in the final two Grands Prix. So, following his victory in Vegas, Verstappen is in a far superior position heading into Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff commented on the incident involving Russell shortly before the end: “George attempted a risky manoeuvre there on the dirty part of the track and obviously missed his braking point and crashed into the wall. So it was a misjudgement.”

Neither Mercedes on the podium in Las Vegas

A bitter blow: Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli had also fallen back shortly before the end because he no longer had enough battery power for an attack in the closing stages. In the end, there were no Mercedes cars on the podium.

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Russell himself had said of his mistake on lap 48: “I knew I had to be in second place going into the final corners to have a chance of winning. Kimi couldn’t use overtake mode, so I took a chance on that high-risk manoeuvre and paid the price for it. But I don’t regret it.”