Next year, the 100th anniversary of the Sachsenring will also be celebrated as part of the 2027 Liqui Moly Motorcycle Grand Prix of Germany. The MotoGP event in Hohenstein-Ernstthal is therefore set to be a spectacular occasion. The team at Sachsenring Event GmbH, led by Lutz Oeser and Robert Dorn, is already working feverishly to make this happen. As a reminder, in 2026, 261,831 fans were counted on the premises over the course of three days.

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Ticket sales for the 2027 Grand Prix are also looking promising at the moment. By the end of September, the first 45,000 tickets had already been sold. “We’re incredibly pleased – we’ve sold just under 55,000 tickets so far. This puts us about ten per cent above last year’s figure,” reported Robert Dorn.

“Especially now, with Christmas approaching, you need to be quick when it comes to advance sales. The initial advance-sale prices remain valid until 1 February,” emphasised Dorn. “The strong response is certainly down to the approaching anniversary and the good weather in 2026. That left fans with some fantastic memories to take home. Added to that is the new era with the new motorbikes, the new rider-team combinations and much more.”

Offer for fans to be expanded

Dorn continued: “At the moment, we’re working on an even bigger supporting programme with a festival atmosphere. We’ll also have the support races on Sunday. On top of that, you can now experience the sprint qualifying on Friday from a grandstand for 50 euros. We’re in discussions with Liberty to see if we can offer fans even more on Sunday, centred around the riders’ parade and the Hero Walk.”

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The Charity Run, which kicks off the event next year, will grow to 1,000 participants. Due to the expected rush of visitors at the weekend, the T1 grandstands at the start/finish line and the T6 grandstands at the Omega exit will be expanded. This will provide fans with a good 1,500 additional seats per race day. Merchandising will also be further promoted with special and Christmas collections.