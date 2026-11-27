The crash involving the two Ferrari team-mates at the Las Vegas Grand Prix remained a major talking point at the start of the Qatar race weekend. The two Scuderia drivers got in each other’s way when Charles Leclerc attempted a very ambitious overtaking manoeuvre on his team-mate Lewis Hamilton, which resulted in the seven-time world champion spinning out. Hamilton eventually finished seventh, whilst Leclerc was penalised for causing the accident and consequently dropped back to 10th place.

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Before the unfortunate collision, both had still been harbouring hopes of a podium finish. Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur was understandably furious, having already had to smooth things over two races earlier. On that occasion too, Leclerc and Hamilton had gone at each other with all their might.

Several other drivers in the field are proving that there is another way. Take, for example, the Audi duo of Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto. The latter was asked what the secret was to avoiding a crash with a driver from his own team. And he responded with humour. “Come on, don’t jinx it! In the race, one driver will end up flying over the other,” chuckled the Brazilian.

Audi duo: A few close calls this season

“We’ve come close before too; sometimes we watch the on-board footage and I say, ‘Wow, that was a close call.’ We’ve had a few close calls this year – I think in Canada and Baku. At Zandvoort, we nearly had an accident. So it’s always been very close, but it’s never actually happened. But to be honest, if you battle each other with respect and know the limit, you can usually avoid it,” the 22-year-old continued.

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“That said, it can happen,” added “Gabi” in the same breath. ‘It’ll probably happen at some point. I mean, I hope we’ll be team-mates for many more years, because we’re a good pair, but eventually our paths will part, and by then I’m sure we’ll have a crash at some point. It’s bound to happen. Our battles are always very intense, and I’d be disappointed if we never had a clash. We’ve got to have a story to tell, after all,” he added with a wink.

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On a slightly more serious note, Bortoleto then added: “I think I fight harder against drivers from other teams than against my own team-mate. We talk openly about it when we start close to each other. Then we say to each other: ‘Let’s not let down the more than 1,000 team members who work on our two cars. Let’s make sure we work the way we’re expected to.’»