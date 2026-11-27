The season finale of the 2026 MotoGP World Championship is taking place in Valencia this weekend. Not all regular riders will be able to take part in the final event of the year. KTM Tech3 rider Maverick Viñales, for instance, will be unable to compete in what is, for the time being, his last event in the premier class due to a shoulder injury. Test rider Pol Espargaró will take the reins of the RC16 in his place. Pecco Bagnaia, too, will be unable to take part in a final race weekend with his Ducati-Lenovo team. In his crash in Qatar, he sustained not only a foot injury but also a head injury – the doctors have therefore strongly advised him not to ride his MotoGP bike in Valencia. The Red team bid farewell to the two-time MotoGP champion with an emotional ceremony on Thursday. Many other teams also said ‘goodbye’ to their departing riders.

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Following Thursday’s grand farewell lap, it was back down to business on the racetrack on Friday morning. The 45-minute FP1 session took place at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. At the start of the session at 10.45 am, the air temperature was a chilly 14 degrees Celsius. The track had warmed up to just 9 degrees. At least the sun was shining from a cloudless sky.

Marc Marquez verkündete seinen Rücktritt und ging ins FP1 Foto: Gold and Goose Marc Marquez verkündete seinen Rücktritt und ging ins FP1 © Gold and Goose

A few minutes before the session began, the bombshell dropped: Marc Marquez announced his retirement to the whole world via livestream, using handwritten signs – without saying a single word. “We’ll talk about this later, but first of all: thank you very much to everyone who has been part of this journey. I hope you’ve had as much fun as I have. This will be my last race in MotoGP. We’ve made history.”

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The Ducati-Lenovo team applauded. Team manager Davide Tardozzi was moved to tears. Many riders couldn’t believe it. Aprilia ace Jorge Martin, for example, stared in disbelief from his pit box. Pedro Acosta, who was due to be Marc Márquez’s new team-mate in 2027, couldn’t believe it either. Who will he now have alongside him in the pits? The livestream then showed many MM93 fans in the stands – they had clasped their hands above their heads and were in tears.

After that, it was difficult to get back to business as usual – FP1 started just a few minutes after the ten-time world champion’s retirement.

Marco Bezzecchi Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Marco Bezzecchi © Gold and Goose Photography

After ten minutes, MM93 was leading the session with a time of 1:30.874 mins. Shortly afterwards, Raul Fernandez and Fermin Aldeguer overtook him.

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The top five after 15 minutes: Raul Fernandez, Fermin Aldeguer, Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi.

Shortly after the halfway point of the session, Marc Marquez took the lead with a time of 1:30.691 mins. Moments later, Bezzecchi set a new fastest time of 1:30.681 mins – he was just one hundredth of a second faster. By way of comparison: ‘Bez’ set the lap record at Valencia in 2025 with a time of 1:28.809.

The order with 15 minutes to go: Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, Raul Fernandez, Aldeguer, Alex Marquez, Acosta, Zarco, Di Giannantonio, Martin and Quartararo.

Raul Fernandez Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Raul Fernandez © Gold and Goose Photography

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With five minutes to go, Jack Miller crashed in Turn 2. His front wheel slipped out from under him, but he escaped uninjured. Shortly before the end, Johann Zarco crashed – the Frenchman was uninjured but was furious.

No one else came close to Bezzecchi’s time. Behind him, Marc Márquez, Fernández, Aldeguer, Alex Márquez, Acosta, Zarco, Di Giannantonio, Martin and Ogura rounded out the top 10.

The 45-minute session came to an end. Marc Marquez completed a total of 20 laps and then waved to his fans in the stands. The lap times were well above the circuit record – the MotoGP world was still in a state of shock.

