It’s unbelievable, but true. Marc Marquez announced his retirement just minutes before the start of FP1 at the Valencia Grand Prix. Whilst the field was preparing for the session as usual, Marquez held up signs to the camera bearing the shocking news.

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What initially looked like a prank quickly turned out to be true. In the Ducati Lenovo pit, Marc Marquez received spontaneous applause, but there was also a sense of disbelief within the Ducati camp. Racing director Gigi Dall’Igna stared blankly into space. The Corsican boss is losing the world champion and, with him, the most important element of the entire Ducati MotoGP project. One pit one further on – Alex Márquez with tears in his eyes.



Once again: Marc Marquez, who a week ago secured his eighth MotoGP title and tenth Grand Prix title, the Marc Marquez who signed a two-year contract with Ducati, who was due to ride the new 850cc Ducati on Tuesday, and the Marquez who wants to battle it out for MotoGP supremacy with KTM hothead Pedro Acosta – has announced his retirement.

Whilst FP1 is getting underway in Valencia, with Marc Marquez chasing the fastest times, disbelief continues to reign at the MotoGP finale – the bombshell dropped at 10.40 am with full force. Although there had been repeated rumours of a possible early retirement, it had been confirmed time and again from all quarters: Marc Marquez would move into the 850cc era and fulfil his contract with Ducati Corse until the end of 2028. That will not happen. The record-breaking champion will still contest the Sprint and GP in Valencia – and then retire.

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Marc Marquez schockte die MotoGP in Valencia Foto: motogp.com Marc Marquez schockte die MotoGP in Valencia © motogp.com

At 10.30 am, the usual preparations began in the paddock, with the riders and their crews getting ready for the FP1 session. Then Marquez beckoned the live camera over and announced his retirement within 30 seconds. The world champion held up handwritten signs to the camera one by one.

Message 1: “We’ll talk later, but first this…” Message 2: “Thanks to everyone who has accompanied me on this journey.” Message 3: “I hope you’ve enjoyed it as much as I have.” Message 4: “This will be my last MotoGP race.” Message 5: “We’ve made history.” Silence. Then a wave of applause reached the record-breaking world champion, who himself seemed to be in a trance. Just three minutes later, the rider with that number turned onto the Valencia circuit.

Marc Marquez verkündete seinen Rücktritt und ging ins FP1 Foto: Gold and Goose Marc Marquez verkündete seinen Rücktritt und ging ins FP1 © Gold and Goose

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With the bombshell announcement of his retirement, the 2026 MotoGP finale is turning into yet another Marc Márquez weekend. A week ago, everything revolved around the sporting crowning glory of an outstanding career – now, all of a sudden, it’s all about the end of the ‘MM93’ era.