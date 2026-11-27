For Bimota, the Jerez test on 25–26 November was the final test of the year. In fact, the works team, organised by Provec Racing, had already been out on the track a day earlier, with test riders Xavi Fores and Florian Marino. In cool but generally good conditions, a long list of tasks was systematically worked through.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To make the most of the limited testing days available to the race riders, Fores and Marino carried out important groundwork. Only once this was complete did Lowes and Bassani build on the insights gained on Wednesday afternoon. For the first time, the KB998 was run entirely with the new specifications for the 2027 Superbike World Championship. That means Michelin tyres, carbon-ceramic brakes from Brembo, plus E40 petrol and the expected fuel flow settings.

“There was really a lot to do, but it was also very productive, as the weather was excellent and allowed us to work through our test programme,” said Uli Pallares, describing the situation in the pits. The Spaniard has been Axel Bassani’s crew chief since 2026. “We gathered important information to understand how we can make the best possible use of the tyres. Both riders did an excellent job and completed many laps to provide the team with a wealth of consistent and valuable data for further improving the overall package.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the end of the test, the two Bimota riders topped the timesheets. With a time of 1:38.987 minutes, Bassani was marginally faster than his English team-mate.

Topic of the week MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez: How he managed to defeat Aprilia Marc Marquez made up a 102-point deficit in the 2026 MotoGP season. Aprilia had all the cards in its hand this year with Bezzecchi and Martin – and lost the title battle. Read More

“We’ve put in a lot of work and tested various parts. It’s been a pretty busy time. I think we’ve tried everything,” said the Italian. “Now we need to analyse all the data and try to understand which direction we need to take over the winter. This test is over, but the work for next year is only just beginning. I’d like to thank the whole team for their tremendous effort. Now we’ll have a bit of a rest and then start preparations and training for next year.”

Superbike Test, Jerez, 25–26 November: Day 2 times

Pos Fahrer (Motorrad) Zeit Diff 1. Axel Basani (Bimota) 1:38,987 min 2. Alex Lowes (Bimota) 1:39,118 + 0,131 min 3. Michael vd Mark (BMW) 1:39,368 + 0,381 4. Garrett Gerloff (Kawasaki) 1:39,435 + 0,448 5. Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) 1:39,610 + 0,623 6. Jake Dixon (Honda) 1:39,717 + 0,730 7. Sam Lowes (Ducati) 1:41,246 + 2,259 8. Jaume Masia (Kawasaki SSP) 1:42,520 + 3,533 9. David Salvador (Kawasaki SSP) 1:42,873 + 3,886 10. Jeremy Alcoba (Yamaha SSP) 1:43,090 + 4,103

Superbike Test, Jerez, 25–26 November: Day 1 times

Pos Fahrer Zeit Diff 1. Alex Lowes (Bimota) 1:39,844 min 2. Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) 1:40,034 + 0,189 sec 3. Jake Dixon (Honda) 1:40,137 + 0,292 4. Garrett Gerloff (Kawasaki) 1:40,220 + 0,375 5. Jonathan Rea (Honda) 1:40,260 + 0,415 6. Axel Bassani (Bimota) 1:40,390 + 0,545 7. Michael vd Mark (BMW) 1:40,557 + 0,712 8. Sam Lowes (Ducati) 1:42,079 + 2,234 9. David Salvador (Kawasaki SSP) 1:42,928 + 3,083 10. Jeremy Alcoba (Yamaha SSP) 1:43,276 + 3,431 11. Jaume Masia (Kawasaki SSP) 1:43,547 + 3,702

Advertisement