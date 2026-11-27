In the MotoGP World Championship, it was time to say goodbye on Thursday ahead of the final round at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia. Twelve riders are changing teams for the 2027 season. Several teams therefore said ‘goodbye’ to their riders. The farewell to two-time MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia at Ducati Lenovo was particularly emotional .

Advertisement

Advertisement

VR46-Ducati ace Fabio Di Giannantonio is also set to switch teams – or rather, manufacturers – in 2027. Whilst the departing riders were mostly thanked in a serious manner, ‘Diggia’ received an amusing farewell. When the Rome-born rider entered his mobile home in the paddock at Valencia, he was surprised by countless oranges. The total weight of the fruit: exactly 70 kilograms.

Fabio Di Giannantonio: “What on earth is this all about?”

The stunt was, of course, captured on film. Di Giannantonio initially looked puzzled and asked: “What on earth is this all about?” One of his crew members then asked him: “Where are you off to next year?” At that point, it all became clear to Di Giannantonio. ‘I can’t believe this,’ he laughed out loud and said, ‘Who’s going to get all this stuff out of here?’

Eventually, Di Giannantonio sat down on the floor amidst the fruit. “Yes, from Tuesday I’ll be among the oranges,” he confirmed with a smile. The team posted the video with the following tongue-in-cheek caption: “You’ve made your decision. Now enjoy the 70 kilograms of consequences.”

Advertisement

Advertisement