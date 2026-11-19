During the night of 13–14 January 2026, Althea founder Genesio Bevilacqua lost his battle with cancer. The Italian had been deeply involved in motor racing for decades, even though he disagreed with some developments and had to endure a number of disappointments. The highlight of his career was winning the 2011 Superbike World Championship with Carlos Checa.

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In 2022, the team entered the Supersport World Championship. With his victory in the second race at the Mandalika Circuit in Indonesia, Federico Caricasulo ended Althea Racing’s eleven-year title drought. For 2026, Bevilacqua signed the two Italians Leonardo Taccini and Alessandro Zaccone. He attended the team presentation but appeared to be in poor health. His daughter Nicoletta has continued to lead the team since his passing.

It had not yet been publicly stated whether the team would continue beyond 2026. The extension of Zaccone’s contract and the signing of Andrea Giombini have dispelled all doubts.

“For me, continuing the Ecosantagata Althea Racing team means carrying on the wonderful project that my father founded and to which he dedicated a large part of his life. The fact that we are still here today is down entirely to everything he built up over the years,” said Nicoletta Bevilacqua. “I am proud to be able to continue this journey alongside Moreno and Adriano, who were much more than just colleagues to my father: they were friends and partners in a shared passion, who always stood by his side through challenges and successes. Today, we are the ones who want to ensure the continuity of this story, with the same passion and the desire to look to the future.”

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Zaccone secured an emotional victory for Althea Racing in the first race at Aragon. The 27-year-old will also be responsible for the results in the next race. “He is a rider with untapped potential who can realise his full potential within our team,” said Genesio Bevilacqua a year ago about the 2025 MotoE champion.