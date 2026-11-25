Without a doubt, the Portuguese Grand Prix marked the highlight of the 2026 MotoGP season. At the third attempt, Marc Marquez managed to tick off his major mission – an 8th-place finish in the Grand Prix was enough for ‘MM93’ to clinch the championship. His eighth title in the premier class and tenth title overall set a record in the sport’s modern era.

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Despite the early coronation of the Ducati-Lenovo star rider, the excitement remains high for round 22 of the World Championship. The races in MotoGP and Moto2 in particular promise yet more full-blown drama. Rather than a stress-free exhibition run, the final round will once again see the action in full swing. Four key titles are up for grabs at the final races in Valencia.

The Constructors’ World Championship title, which is still up for grabs, carries great significance. The lead in the standings for the most successful manufacturers only shifted from Ducati to Aprilia at the Portuguese Grand Prix. As previously noted on SPEEDWEEK.com, this was also a result of Marc Marquez’s rather cautious ride. Now it’s time to switch back to team mode. Only if Ducati keeps its rival Aprilia at bay in Valencia will Ducati Corse still have a chance of securing the Manufacturers’ Championship. For the Bologna-based manufacturer, it is hugely important to end the 1000cc era with a sixth consecutive title.

Ducati or Aprilia? Which Italian manufacturer will enter the new era as champions?

Consequently, the Aprilia camp is all the more motivated. Never before has the project from Noale had a chance of winning the title. The Team World Championship was already celebrated at Portimão; now the four RS-GP riders head to Valencia with a nine-point lead. The maths is simple: if an Aprilia rider wins the GP this coming Sunday, the Manufacturers’ World Championship will be decided in Aprilia’s favour. Even two wins won’t be enough for Ducati if an Aprilia rider finishes in P2 on both occasions. Only a successful all-out assault by the Ducati armada, with more than one Desmo rider on the podium, can turn the tide.

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Wer kriegt den BMW? Marco Bezzecchi oder Marc Marquez? Foto: Gold and Goose Wer kriegt den BMW? Marco Bezzecchi oder Marc Marquez? © Gold and Goose

Topic of the week MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez: How he managed to defeat Aprilia Marc Marquez made up a 102-point deficit in the 2026 MotoGP season. Aprilia had all the cards in its hand this year with Bezzecchi and Martin – and lost the title battle. Read More TV Program Live Valencia: International Livestream MotoGP World Championship 27.11.2026 - 08:55

Decision No. 2 in the premier class – the Qualifier Award. It remains to be seen whether Marc Marquez or Marco Bezzecchi will be able to claim a new M BMW as a prize for the best performance in qualifying. Fun fact: Marquez already owns eight sports cars from Munich; for Marco Bezzecchi, it would be his first. Marquez leads by 17 points, so his chances look good. Even if Bezzecchi secures pole position again, seventh place in Q2 on Saturday morning will be enough for the record-holding champion from Spain.

Even before the decisions in the top tier, the Moto2 World Championship must also be kept in mind. That’s because the title battle between Manuel Gonzalez and Izan Guevara is still to be decided. Just 4.5 points separate the two Spaniards. This makes the situation more than just interesting. If Izan Guevara wins the final race, the title is his – even if Gonzalez finishes second. In that case, it could hardly be any closer, with a difference of just 0.5 points. On the other hand, if Gonzalez finishes ahead of Guevara, there’ll be celebrations at the German Intact GP team. If riders are swallowed up by the pack, there’ll be a lot of number-crunching and a final scramble for positions.

Der Moto2-Titel wird am Sonntag zwischen Gonzaelz und Guevara ausgefahren Foto: Gold and Goose Der Moto2-Titel wird am Sonntag zwischen Gonzaelz und Guevara ausgefahren © Gold and Goose

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However, the chances of Intact GP having something to celebrate are good in any case. That’s because Jürgen Lingg’s team heads into Valencia with a 36.5-point lead in the Team World Championship. Even if Jorge ‘Aspar’ Martinez’s chasing team (with Alonso and Holgado) were to score a one-two, a 7th-place finish for Manuel Gonzalez or Senna Agius would be enough to secure the title – it would be the first for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP in the middle category of the World Championship.