Drizzle, then dry again, then a few drops – nobody in the Algarve really knew what to expect on Saturday. Even qualifying was a real nail-biter; it wasn’t until Q2 that the track was almost completely dry.

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Raul Fernandez coped brilliantly with the chaotic conditions and secured fourth place on the grid for his Trackhouse Aprilia, whilst his team-mate Marco Bezzecchi claimed pole position with a record-breaking time.

“The first lap was a dream lap” – Raul Fernandez

At the start, the Spaniard really went for it: within the first few metres, he overtook Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46) and Marc Marquez (Ducati) to slot into second place behind Bezzecchi. After a slight wobble through turns 10 and 11, Fernández rode a largely solitary race, whilst behind him the group led by Marc Márquez made life difficult for one another. As the rain began to fall more heavily in the closing laps, he played it safe. In the end, he finished 8 seconds behind the outstanding Bezzecchi, whilst holding a 3-second lead over the chasing pack.

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“The team did a good job over the weekend. In practice, I didn’t feel comfortable with the electronics.” Things turned around in time for the sprint, so he’s understandably pleased with the result. The tactic was clear: “We knew that Marco had incredible pace. I tried to stay behind him.” He also got off to a good start: “The first lap was a dream lap.”

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Back on the sprint podium, 7th in the World Championship is secured

In the last three laps, he could see the rain coming. “I tried to stay on the bike,” grinned the Trackhouse rider. He’s hoping for better weather for the race, not least for the fans’ sake, “so that you can all enjoy the race.”

For Fernandez, it was his first sprint podium since his weekend at Assen in June; overall, it is his sixth sprint podium. In the World Championship, he is now safely in 7th place with 267 points; Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) can no longer catch him.