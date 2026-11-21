It’s been a long time since this happened: both Ferrari drivers got stuck in Q2 during qualifying in Las Vegas – and not by a narrow margin either. Charles Leclerc, who set the eleventh-fastest lap in the middle segment of qualifying, was just over a tenth of a second off the mark. The seven-time world champion was more than one and a half tenths too slow to make it through to the final stage for the top 10 positions.

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Accordingly, the two Formula 1 stars appeared before the TV cameras and microphones looking disappointed. And Fred Vasseur, of course, is not in a celebratory mood either. The team principal of the Maranello-based team sums it up: “That was a difficult day.”

And the 58-year-old Frenchman admits frankly: “We knew it wouldn’t be easy to be truly competitive here in Las Vegas. But I feel we could have done a better job. Qualifying for Q3 would certainly have been possible.”

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur promises a comeback

The two Ferrari team-mates failed for different reasons, as the engineer emphasises: “In Q2, Charles simply struggled to put in a good lap. His first attempt wasn’t bad, but as the session went on, he found it increasingly difficult to get the most out of the car’s performance. That’s why he couldn’t improve his lap time. Lewis, on the other hand, damaged his underbody in Q1, which affected the car’s performance. We tried to repair the damage, but we were only partially successful.”

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“Tomorrow is a new day, though, and we’ll now sit down together and make sure we prepare for the race as best we can. We’ll try to make up as much ground as possible and score a good haul of points,” Vasseur promises in conclusion.