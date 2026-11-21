An early title defence seemed within reach on Saturday afternoon: Marc Marquez was in third place in the MotoGP Sprint at Portimão , whilst his World Championship rival Jorge Martín was only in sixth place at that stage. This scenario would have been enough for the Ducati factory rider to secure his tenth World Championship title ahead of schedule. But with one and a half laps to go, Marquez crashed. The decision was postponed until Sunday.

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During his press conference, the Spaniard was already back to joking. “Perhaps some of you were already ready to send off your stories. Sorry, you were two minutes too early,” said Marquez. Above all, he was relieved to have come through the crash unscathed: “I was lucky, I’m fine.”

According to Marquez, the track was “wet enough to crash”

The onset of rain was the trigger for his mistake. Marquez found it difficult to gauge just how much the grip had changed. “I was riding a good race and had a good rhythm. But this light rain is extremely difficult to judge. I hadn’t expected the track to be so wet in that corner,” he explained.

Nevertheless, the World Championship leader took responsibility for the incident. When asked how wet it had been there compared to the previous lap, he replied matter-of-factly: “Wet enough to crash.” The track hadn’t been completely soaked. The decisive factor for him was the high speed going into the corner: “Perhaps I was too optimistic. No, not perhaps: I was too optimistic. It was my mistake.”

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Marquez denied that he had felt too confident in the face of the imminent title. In the previous laps, he had been relaxed, and the lap times had been good. That changed with the first raindrops and the corresponding flags. “In the corner before that, I was particularly careful because it’s downhill,” explained the Ducati rider. He said he’d still felt sufficient grip when accelerating out of it. “Normally, you check the tarmac whilst accelerating, because that’s less risky.” For the following corner, this assessment proved to be too optimistic.

Anxious moments after the crash

After the crash, his first thought was of his body. “First of all, I moved all my limbs and realised that everything was fine. Tomorrow is a new day,” said Marquez. He said he hadn’t felt he was pushing beyond his limits or had lost control beforehand. Nevertheless, what had been a near-perfect start to the race turned into a points-less Saturday in the blink of an eye.

Martin made only limited capital of the retirement and finished fifth. Marco Bezzecchi, on the other hand, fulfilled his task by winning the sprint. Marquez therefore put the setback into perspective, bearing in mind his still substantial lead. “It was my first mistake in the second half of the season. Fortunately, it happened now. If it had happened in Malaysia, for example, it would have given my rivals an extra boost,” he said. “Of course, they now have another chance. But tomorrow’s starting position is actually even simpler than today’s. Nevertheless, anything can happen. We must stay focused.”

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Marquez wants to keep things as simple as possible for the Grand Prix. When it was pointed out that 9th place would be enough for him, he replied: “That doesn’t matter. Finishing the race is the most important goal tomorrow.” He would much prefer dry conditions.